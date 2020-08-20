Driver killed, cattle die in collision in Western Australia

One driver is dead and another is in hospital after two trucks crashed on a highway south of Perth.

Both trucks were carrying cattle when they collided on the South Western Highway about 3.40pm.

One of the road trains rolled, killing some livestock, while other cattle fled from the scene.

A truck driver has been killed in a highway collision south of Perth. ()

In total, 92 cattle were involved in the crash.

The highway around Picton East, near Bunbury, has been closed in both directions.

The surviving driver was taken to Bunbury Hospital.