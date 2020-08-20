DPS to ask voters in November to approve $827 million toward wide-ranging measures

Denver Public Schools will ask voters in November to approve a $795 million bond proposal to build and maintain schools, along with a $32 million ballot initiative which includes mental health, nursing and special education funding.

The Denver Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously on Thursday to place the bond and mill levy proposals on the November 2020 ballot, according to a news release.

A citizens’ committee of 75 community members, teachers, parents and students met met over the course of five months and presented a final set of recommendations in June.

The ballot initiative, entitled “Debt Free Schools,” proposes a $15 million allocation for DPS employees, including an increase in minimum wage to $14.77 per hour and cost of living increases for teachers. Mental health services would receive $3 million, nursing $4 million and special education $2 million.

The bond measure proposal includes $208 million to update and maintain existing DPS facilities. It also includes $128.5 million for air conditioning improvements, $130 million to rebuild or remodel Montbello High School and $65 million for student access to Chromebooks and at-home internet, and increased school safety measures.

For more info go to bond.dpsk12.org.