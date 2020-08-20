Home World News DPS to ask voters in November to approve $827 million toward wide-ranging...

DPS to ask voters in November to approve $827 million toward wide-ranging measures

Matilda Coleman
Denver Public Schools will ask voters in November to approve a $795 million bond proposal to build and maintain schools, along with a $32 million ballot initiative which includes mental health, nursing and special education funding.

The Denver Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously on Thursday to place the bond and mill levy proposals on the November 2020 ballot, according to a news release.

A citizens’ committee of 75 community members, teachers, parents and students met met over the course of five months and presented a final set of recommendations in June.

