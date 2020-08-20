Donald Trump calls for boycott on Goodyear tires after factories ban MAGA hats

Article content continued

Shares in Goodyear fell as much as 6 per cent on Wednesday after the president’s tweet, but later pared some of the losses to close down trade down 2.4 per cent at US$9.50, with volume at four times the 10-day moving average.

Goodyear is the largest tire company in North America. Its branded tires were on 24 per cent of new vehicles in the United States in 2018, according to Tire Business, an industry publication.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden said Trump’s comments showed that he viewed thousands of jobs at Goodyear as “collateral damage” in another of his “petty political grievances.”

U.S. Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, who represents Goodyear’s home state of Ohio, also criticized Trump’s comment.

“It’s absolutely despicable that the President would call for a boycott of an American company, based in Akron, that employs thousands of U.S. workers,” he wrote in a tweet.

Trump, who is trailing Biden in opinion polls, will accept the Republican Party’s presidential nomination at the White House next week after a flurry of campaign stops this week.

Trump dismissed the chance of any political or business fallout from his comments. He said he was confident that he was polling “very well” among Goodyear workers, adding, “I think you’ll be able to get another good job.”

The tweet caught at least three senior Trump advisers by surprise. Kellyanne Conway told reporters on Wednesday she had not seen the tweet, but did not view it as a political mistep.

“I think he’s done plenty for companies in Ohio and elsewhere, far more than Joe Biden ever did,” she said.

Boycotts, like tariffs, are a favourite in Trump’s political and economic toolkit.

In early 2016, before winning the last election, Trump called for a boycott of Apple products until the tech giant agreed to U.S. government demands that it unlock the cellphone of one of the killers in an attack in California.

© Thomson 2020