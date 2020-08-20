Diane Francis: Trudeau’s autocratic proclivities a clear and present danger to Canadian democracy

Article content continued

Their recommendations would bankrupt the country. They include: $27.5 billion to build energy-efficient buildings; $49.9 billion to retrofit existing buildings; and a pledge to “jump-start production and adoption of electric vehicles,” which does not include a price tag, but is sure to be a hefty one.

When mixed with Trudeau’s continuing assault on Canada’s only engine of economic growth — the oil and resource sectors — the outcome is a foregone conclusion: Canadian taxpayers, who already pay some of the highest taxes in the world, will crumble or flee, along with their investors and employers.

On top of that, Trudeau also wants a guaranteed annual income, which will turn us into a nation of trust fund kids and tank the economy.

This is the Trudeau trajectory, and don’t count on our new finance minister, Chrystia Freeland, and her budget whisperer Mark Carney to save us. Freeland chaired the committee that approved the unjustified allocation to WE Charity and Carney is a radical environmentalist who was seconded to the United Nations to bad-mouth the resource base that underpins Canadian living standards.

This is what autocrats and oligarchies do. They despoil democracies and free enterprise. Be warned.

Diane Francis is a senior fellow with the Atlantic Council in Washington, D.C.