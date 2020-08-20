Denver realtor fired after Black Lives Matter signs reportedly removed

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

A longtime Realtor in Colorado has been fired for reportedly removing Black Lives Matter signs in a neighborhood where she sells homes, company officials said.

RE/MAX Alliance Owner Chad Ochsner confirmed that Denice Reich was terminated Aug. 3, KUSA-TV reported. Reich worked for the real estate agency since 1973, specializing in luxury homes.

Ochsner said there were multiple posts on the Hilltop neighborhood’s NextDoor, a social media platform for homeowners and residents, which accused Reich of removing the signs from the Denver homes.

“We’re not a company that can condone trespassing on people’s private property and theft,” Ochsner said. “For us, it doesn’t matter what the politics is.”

