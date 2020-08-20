Delta to block middle seats through Jan. 6 but allow more people on flights By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

© . FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines passenger planes parked in Birmingham

CHICAGO () – Delta Air Lines (N:) said on Thursday it will continue blocking middle seats through at least Jan. 6, covering the key holiday season, but will raise the cap on the number of passengers on its flights in October.

Delta had previously said it would block middle seats and limit overall seating capacity at 60% on each flight through September.

But during the month of October, Delta will start selling up to 75% of seats in the main cabin. It will review the policy again before Oct. 31.

Among other large U.S. carriers, Southwest Airlines (N:) is blocking middle seats through October, while American Airlines (O:) and United Airlines (O:) have all of their seats up for sale but are letting passengers know ahead of time if their flights will be full.

Overall travel demand remains depressed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Atlanta-based Delta said it is also extending a waiver on change fees for new flights purchased through Sept. 30.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR