Datametrex Signs Another $250,000 Sales Contract With LOTTE

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex“) (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G, OTC: DTMXF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into additional agreement for providing IT solution and services totalling approximately $250,000 with two divisions of LOTTE companies (“LOTTE”), LOTTE Home Shopping and LOTTE Property and Development.

LOTTE Home Shopping aims to provide a creative consumer experience by working with customers to build trust and satisfy their needs. It operates businesses in the areas of television shopping, Internet shopping malls, catalogues, and mobile shopping in South Korea and internationally, including locations in Japan, South Korea, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

LOTTE Property & Development operates as a high rise multi-purpose shopping mall and provides the LOTTE World Tower and the LOTTE World Mall with environmentally friendly urban green complex development, operations, and other related services.

Datametrex is continuously working with the various divisions of LOTTE and has demonstrated to be a quality, reliable, and trustworthy AI technology solutions vendor, providing critical optimizations for business structures. This relationship is demonstrating that there is an opportunity to grow Datametrex’s footprint within LOTTE’s distinct organizations.

“At Datametrex, we continue our efforts to facilitate ground-breaking technologies to companies across the globe. We pride ourselves in providing tools that our clients can use to visualize their customers and stakeholders to make predictive analyses, mitigate risk, and improve their bottom line,” stated Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex.

About LOTTE

LOTTE Group is the fifth-largest conglomerate in Korea with annual revenues of approximately USD 60 billion, consisting of over 90 business divisions. LOTTE is engaged in diverse industries that include hotels, resorts, fast food, beverages, retail, financial services, heavy chemicals, electronics, IT, construction, publishing, confectionary products, and entertainment. Additional information on LOTTE is available at www.lotte.co.kr

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex’s mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. Additional information on Datametrex is available at www.datametrex.com

For further information, please contact:

Marshall Gunter – CEO

Phone: (514) 295-2300

Email: [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it’s Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “likely”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen, or by discussions of strategy. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.