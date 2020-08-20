D.A. Considering Assault Charge Against Tory Lanez Following Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Drama

Instagram

It is reported that LAPD launches an investigation into the accident involving the Canadian rapper and the ‘WAP’ hitmaker for ‘felony assault with a semi-automatic firearm.’

Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has reportedly reviewed assault charge against rapper Tory Lanez after Megan Thee Stallion claimed she was shot at her foot earlier this year while she was with Tory. According to TMZ, the office is considering an additional charge of felony assault with a firearm against the Canadian star.

A spokesperson for the office shared that the LAPD launched an investigation for “felony assault with a semi-automatic firearm – personal use of a firearm.” This arrives after Megan took to social media to share photos of two gunshot wounds to her foot that required surgery to remove the bullets or bullet fragments.

Many assumed that it was Tory who pulled the trigger on the Hot Girl Summer despite her never mentioning who did it. Furthermore, the investigation may be a little bit difficult as claimed that she was shot from behind, meaning that she might not see who shot her.

As people started to accuse her of faking her injury, Megan explained in a since-deleted post on Wednesday, August 19, “Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing s**t YALL make up…”

“I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK,” she added. “Why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad ? I got my stitches out my feet like 2 weeks ago and I was ready to go celebrate WAP going number1.”

“I usually don’t address internet bulls**t but y’all people are so sick! God was really watching over me and I’m healing so well! Sorry I’m not a** sad and miserable as a lot of y’all lol (laughing out loud) but ima keep being Megan Thee Mf STALLION (sic),” the “WAP” hitmaker concluded.