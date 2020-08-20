Cuties movie: Netflix ‘deeply’ apologises for ‘inappropriate’ artwork used to promote film

Netflix has apologised after using “inappropriate” artwork to promote the upcoming film Cuties.

“We’re deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for Mignonnes/Cuties,“ the streaming company tweeted on Thursday, referring to the movie both by its original French title and by the English translation.

“It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film which won an award at Sundance.

“We’ve now updated the pictures and description.”

The apology came after several people criticised the poster for Cuties on social media, comparing the French and US versions of the promotional artwork.

“So Cuties was a French film that went to Sundance. Netflix gets ahold of it, re-titles it something questionable and slaps a hyper-sexual poster on it. I haven’t watched yet so I will reserve my feelings about the actual film… but the diff in the two posters says a lot,” one person wrote.





Another person wrote: ”It’s interesting to compare the French version of the Cuties poster to the American version… like the French version has more ‘kids having fun!’ vibes, while the American version is just f******…. gross. I feel like the #Netflix marketing team has a lot to answer for.”

Cuties was directed by filmmaker Maïmouna Doucouré and premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.









It tells the story of Amy, an 11-year-old girl who, according to Netflix’s synopsis, ”tries to escape family dysfunction by joining a free-spirited dance clique named ‘Cuties,’ as they build their self confidence through dance.”

The film is airing on 9 September on Netflix.