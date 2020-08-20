Coronavirus: What’s happening around the world on Thursday

The latest:

South Korea’s coronavirus infections are back “in full swing” and spreading nationwide after members of a church attended a political demonstration, authorities said on Thursday, threatening one of the world’s COVID-19 success stories.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 288 new cases as of midnight on Wednesday, marking a week of triple-digit daily increases, although down slightly from the previous day’s 297.

“This is a grave situation that could possibly lead to a nationwide pandemic,” Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip told a briefing.

Without aggressive contact tracing, the country could experience the types of spikes and continued infections witnessed in the U.S. and Europe, said KCDC deputy director Kwon Jun-wook.

“Consider the COVID-19 pandemic now to be in full swing.”

South Korea was one of the first countries outside China to see an explosive spread of the novel coronavirus, but intensive tracing and testing had brought infections under control and quelled a subsequent series of spikes.

Members of pro-U.S. conservative right-wing and religious Christian groups wave flags and shout slogans during an anti-government rally in the central Gwanghwamun area of Seoul on Aug. 15. (Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images)

The latest outbreak is driven by hundreds of infections among members of a church run by a far-right preacher. They had attended an anti-government protest in Seoul on Aug. 15, the 75th anniversary of Japan’s Second World War surrender and the end of colonial rule.

At least 53 of the new infections are linked to the Sarang Jeil Church, bringing the group’s total to 676. Hundreds more church members are being traced for testing.

Kwon urged all demonstrators to get tested immediately at nearby public health clinics to protect the vulnerable around them.

The demonstration may have been a “catalyst” for the nationwide outbreak, as churchgoers chartered buses to the capital from their homes across the country, including the southern port of Busan, Kwon said.

If infections continue rising at the current rate or accelerate, authorities say they will likely impose the strictest level of physical distancing — closing schools, requiring employees to work from home and limiting gatherings to 10 people.

“Please do not make physical contact. Exchange nods instead of handshakes,” Kwon said. “Refrain from physical contact such as hugging.”

What’s happening with coronavirus in Canada

As of 3:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Canada had 123,686 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 110,058 of those as recovered or resolved. A News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and ‘s reporting stood at 9,086.

The federal government is extending the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) by one more month and revamping the employment insurance program to allow more people to receive financial assistance during COVID-19.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough announced the new measures during a news conference in Ottawa on Thursday.

The suite of benefit reforms, aimed at helping Canadians through the transition as the economy gradually reopens, is expected to cost $37 billion.

Measures include greater flexibility on the work hours required for EI, making it easier for people to qualify for a one-year period.

CERB, which pays people $2,000 a month, will now be in place until Sept. 27.

In other news out of Ottawa, the federal government has spent more than $37 million to cover the cost of housing travellers returning to Canada who lack a safe place to quarantine for 14 days. Eleven hotel sites have been set up across the country, each with its own health-care staff and security.

“Quarantine facilities are used to lodge persons entering Canada who are unable to isolate or quarantine because they are unable to meet the conditions of the mandatory isolation order (e.g., live with a vulnerable person, do not have private transportation if they are symptomatic),” Public Health Agency of Canada spokesperson Geoffroy Legault-Thivierge said in a statement.

The agency did not give a detailed breakdown of the costs but said they include accommodation, meals, transport, health checks and security. Some quarantine sites have a nurse practitioner on site /7.

There are 11 federal quarantine sites across the country and another two run jointly by federal and provincial governments. The 11 federal sites can house a total of 1,500 people, Legault-Thivierge said.

The rooms are available only as a last resort, PHAC spokesperson Tammy Jarbeau said in a statement.

“We expect that most travellers will quarantine in their own home or in the same place they are visiting in Canada,” she said. “If this is not possible, travellers are responsible for making alternative arrangements for quarantine accommodations that are within their own financial means.”

In the world of sports, Canada will not hold an alpine ski race on the World Cup circuit this season after the Lake Louise event in Alberta announced Thursday it will take a season off during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FIS, the sport’s governing body, said all North American events will be realigned at existing technical and speed race venues in Europe.

Men’s and women’s World Cup events were scheduled to be held in Lake Louise, Alta., Nov. 25 to Dec. 6. Lake Louise organizers say they plan to run their event in 2021.

The World Cup alpine circuit is following a similar move by Formula One in keeping racing based in Europe while cancelling North American events.

Here’s what’s happening around the world

According to Johns Hopkins University, the global total of confirmed coronavirus cases is now more than 22.5 million. More than 789,000 people have died, while 14.3 million have recovered.

The World Health Organization’s European office said it has begun discussions with Russia to try to obtain more information about the experimental COVID-19 vaccine the country recently approved.

Last week, Russia became the first country in the world to license a coronavirus vaccine when President Vladimir Putin announced its approval.

But the vaccine has not yet passed the advanced trials normally required to prove it works before being licensed, a major breach of scientific protocol. Russian officials claimed the vaccine would provide lasting immunity to COVID-19 but offered no proof.

Catherine Smallwood, a senior emergency official at WHO Europe, said the agency had begun “direct discussions” with Russia and that WHO officials have been sharing “the various steps and information that’s going to be required for WHO to take assessments.”

WHO’s Europe director, Dr. Hans Kluge, said the agency welcomed all advances in vaccine development but that every vaccine must submit to the same clinical trials.

Venezuelans who fled their homeland’s economic crisis but have been forced to return in desperation are being blamed for the spread of the coronavirus and are being branded bioterrorists, the head of a leading medical group said on Wednesday.

More than 70,000 Venezuelans have returned home since April, some walking for thousands of kilometres, according to the United Nations, after lockdowns, job losses and business closings brought an end to opportunities they sought elsewhere in Latin America.

Police in Vietnam have arrested four men accused of defrauding more than 5,000 Americans trying to buy COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) online out of nearly $1 million US, the Ministry of Public Security said on Thursday.

The arrests of the four, aged between 22 and 36, were made following a joint investigation by the ministry and U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Homeland Security Investigations, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

In March, the four began operating 110 websites that offered PPE, including hand sanitizers, masks and disinfectant wipes, and received money from Americans via their Paypal accounts, the ministry said.

The four never had the products offered on the websites, and their victims never received what they paid for, the ministry said.

A health worker collects a swab sample from a child at a free COVID-19 testing centre in Hyderabad, India. (Noah Seelam/AFP/Getty Images)

Indian health authorities reported another record number of new coronavirus infections over the past hours as the country ramps up testing to more than 900,000 a day.

The 69,652 new cases reported Thursday push India’s total reported cases past 2.8 million, of which two million have recovered.

The Health Ministry said another 977 coronavirus fatalities were recorded in the past hours, raising total deaths to 53,866.

The Egyptian government has announced that worshippers will soon be able to attend mosque for Friday prayers now that the daily tally of confirmed new virus cases is plateauing at below 200.

The Egyptian government has announced that worshipers will soon be able to attend mosque for Friday prayers. (AFP/Getty Images)

Minister of Religious Endowment Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa said that weekly congregational prayers may be held starting Aug. 28. The gatherings have been suspended for nearly five months.

Worshippers are expected to observe physical distancing and wear face masks to prevent another viral outbreak, Gomaa said in a statement Wednesday. He said the Friday sermon, which usually lasts for nearly an hour, will be reduced to 10 minutes.

Starting in August, the number of new cases in Egypt has been dropping significantly.

Lawmakers in Australia will for the first be able to attend parliament remotely due to new rules introduced in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

They will be able to participate in debates and ask ministers questions by video if they can persuade House of Representatives Speaker Tony Smith that they can’t come to the capital, Canberra, because the pandemic had made it “essentially impossible, unreasonably impracticable, or would give rise to an unreasonable risk” for the lawmaker to attend.

But they will not be able to vote on legislation, second motions or move amendments to legislation.

Most states and territories have closed their borders to non-essential interstate travellers to slow the spread of coronavirus, which is concentrated in the cities of Melbourne and Sydney.