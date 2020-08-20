Coronavirus: UK takes Portugal off travel restrictions list, adds Croatia, Austria

British travellers to Portugal will no longer have to isolate for 14 days once they return to the UK.

But while Portugal has been added to the UK”s so-called “travel corridor”, Austria and Croatia have been removed from it, meaning travellers to both countries will need to isolate when they return.

The move was announced by the UK’s transport secretary Grant Schapps in a tweet on Thursday.

Another nation, Trinidad and Tobago, has also been removed from the list of travel corridors for now, which the transport secretary says is to “keep infection rates DOWN”.

The changes will be effective from 4 am on Saturday, August 22.