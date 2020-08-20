Coronavirus Australia live updates August 21: Victoria’s active COVID-19 cases drop; SA border closure tightens; NSW in ‘critical phase’ of fight against virus

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has given a very clear warning to the people of his state: even though numbers of active cases have significantly dropped, there is no cause for complacency.

Victoria recorded 240 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and 13 new deaths, including a man in his 70s, six women in their 80s, and five women and one man in their 90s.

A crucial figure released by health authorities, however, was the number of active cases, which dropped by 2291 from 7155 on Wednesday to 4864.

“Total numbers in Victoria are coming down — that shouldn’t lead to any sense of complacency,” Mr Andrews said.

“That’s exactly what we want. They were always low — we want to keep them there and drive them down further.”

Both the premier and Victoria’s Deputy Chief Health Officer Allen Cheng said that despite the decrease, the state is far from having restrictions lifted.

“I know it’s very frustrating and we’d all love to know a clear blueprint every single day and we tick them off and move from one phase to another,” Mr Andrews said.