Charlotte Kirk Calls Off Movie Promotion as She’s Linked to Affair and Extortion Scandal

Instagram

The actress calls off a virtual question and answer event with director Neil Marshall to promote her film ‘The Reckoning’ amid her link to the scandal involving former NBCU executive Ron Meyer.

–

A virtual fan question-and-answer session with actress Charlotte Kirk and the director of her new movie “The Reckoning” has been pulled after she was linked to the drama surrounding former NBCUniversal boss Ron Meyer.

Kirk is believed to be the woman at the centre of Meyer’s infidelity scandal, which led to him stepping down as the company’s vice chairman after 25 years earlier this week (beg17Aug20).

Reports suggest Meyer had become a target of an extortion attempt linked to his affair and when he raised the issues with his fellow executives, they came to the mutual decision he should exit the company.

Now, bosses at genre festival Fantasia have axed a Q&A with Kirk and director Neil Marshall, which was scheduled to promote their film “The Reckoning” on Thursday night (20Aug20), calling it a “mutually agreed decision,” according to .

The virtual festival will still open with the film as planned.

Kirk co-wrote and executive produced the horror movie with Marshall. The pair has yet to respond to the news.