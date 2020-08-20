Candidate Brock Pierce By Cointelegraph

‘You Don’t Have to Win to Become President’: Candidate Brock Pierce
Crypto venture capitalist and independent candidate for President Brock Pierce says he doesn’t think he’ll win the 2020 election — but has revealed how he plans to end up in the White House anyway.
The presidential candidate told Cointelegraph said one of his main campaign strategies was to ensure that neither the Republican nor Democrat parties win a majority in 2020, by gaming the electoral college system:
