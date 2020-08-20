Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for PS5: Release date, gameplay and everything you need to know

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been announced. This is the latest that a Call of Duty game has ever been revealed and there’s still a lot we don’t know. An official reveal is coming on August 26 which will shed more light but in the meantime, here’s everything we know about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

A teaser trailer has been released, showing the threat of nuclear destruction. A KBG defector, Yuri Bezmenov, says that a Soviet spy codenamed Perseus has infiltrated the intelligence of the West. You can see the teaser trailer below.

As the name implies, the story is set during the Cold War, the height of tension between the U.S. and the USSR.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is 2020’s entry in the annual Call of Duty franchise. It’s being developed by Treyarch and Raven Software, making this the first game to skip the “three year cycle” Call of Duty had been on since Call of Duty: Ghosts.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War gameplay and features

Like other Call of Duty games, Black Ops Cold War is a first-person shooter that will feature a campaign and different multiplayer modes. We don’t have any other details at this time.

Does Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War have zombies?

Zombies has been a staple of the Treyarch-developed Call of Duty games ever since it was first included with Call of Duty: World at War. Given Treyarch is co-developing this title, it’s almost guaranteed that zombies will be included.

Is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War cross-platform?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in 2019 supported cross-platform play and party chat. There’s no reason to expect that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War won’t also support these features.

Will Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War support Warzone?

To be blunt, Call of Duty: Warzone has been stupidly successful for the Call of Duty brand and for Activision, reaching over 75 million players. As the ARG teasing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War began, it involved clues hidden in Warzone. We’re not sure exactly how it’ll work but Warzone must continue on in some fashion.

Is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War enhanced for PS5?

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be available on PS5. It’ll almost certainly take advantage of the new features and graphical capabilities of the next-generation machine’s specs, though we don’t have exact details right now.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War release date

We don’t have a release date right now, though we know Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be released sometime in the Holiday 2020 period. When it arrives, it’ll be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC.