Cal Ripken Jr. reveals he’s recovered from prostate cancer

Legendary shortstop Cal Ripken Jr. revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis Thursday morning, while also sharing that he had fully recovered after receiving treatment and having surgery this last March.

“The surgery couldn’t have gone better,” Ripken said. “The outcome couldn’t have gone better, and I’ve resumed doing everything I did before. It’s a pretty miraculous few months”

Ripken mostly kept his diagnosis under wraps but now that he has recovered, he wants to share his story so that others would get regular checkups so that doctors can catch anything early and begin treatment as soon as possible. According to Ripken, there was “no reason” to believe he had any major health issues, but a regular checkup allowed his doctor to spot the cancer and begin treatment early.

“When I started thinking about it and the reality of the situation, it’s a positive outcome and a positive situation and a positive story to tell other people to make sure they get their regular physical,” Ripken explained.

During his time in the MLB, Ripken was a legend, racking up 431 home runs and 1,695 RBI while setting the record of 2,632 consecutive games played. He is perhaps the most beloved player in the history of the Baltimore Orioles, as the team retired his no. 8 jersey just a few years after his retirement. He was elected into the Hall of Fame in 2007.

Approximately 191,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year, with 60% of cases diagnosed in men over the age of 60.