Bruce Arians: Gronk looks like he did ‘five or six years ago’

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are loaded on offense. but perhaps the biggest question mark is whether or not Rob Gronkowski will be able to revive his career after spending last season in retirement. According to Bucs head coach Bruce Arians, Gronk’s year off did him a lot of good.

“He looks to me like he was five or six years ago,” Arians told reporters.

During his career, Gronk was arguably the most dominant tight end in NFL history, racking up nearly 8,000 receiving yards and 76 touchdowns over seasons. However, injuries constantly plagued his ability to stay on the field, and over the last few seasons, it seemed like the physical toll of the game had caught up with him. Gronk chose to retire after the Patriots won the Super Bowl in 2019 but there were always rumors that he would return to football.

Now, Gronk will be reuniting with his old quarterback in Tampa Bay and has an entire year of rest under his belt. Arians says that the time off has allowed Gronk to leave a lot of his injury problems in the past, as he apparently has looked as healthy as ever as the Bucs prepare for their upcoming season.

“He doesn’t have a gigantic elbow brace on,” Arians said. “He’s moving, running fast again and has great body control.”

Of course, the praise of head coaches should always be taken with a grain of salt but if Gronk is able to play like his old self, it could spell disaster for opposing defenses.