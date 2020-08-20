Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Would Love to Give Their Relationship Another Chance

Instagram

Jason Alexander would love to be back in the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker’s life as he joins her loyal devotees to support protest urging judge to free her from conservatorship.

Jason Alexander, who was momentarily married to Britney Spears in 2004, would “love to be back in her life.”

The former couple wed in Las Vegas, but its marriage famously lasted just 55 hours, before the pair called it quits and had the quickie union annulled.

That hasn’t stopped Jason caring for his ex, however, and as Britney remains under the conservatorship of her dad Jamie, the 38 year old attended a #FreeBritney protest on Wednesday (19Aug20) and told Us Weekly he’d like to give their relationship another try.

“Oh, yeah, definitely,” Jason said. “If they would give us an honest chance, you know? And she really wanted that. I’d give it a shot.”

He explained, “I’ve got love for her, definitely. But, you know, I’ve had to move on, so it’s kind of like one of those things. It’s not gonna be the end of the world if it don’t happen, but I feel like I’m showing my support.”

“I’d love to be back in her life some way or another, but this conservatorship is holding that back from happening. We never were given a shot the first time around. If there’s feeling still there, maybe we see where they go but that’s not – you know that’s on her (sic).”

“I want to see Britney get what she rightly deserves,” he added. “And from personal conversations (we’ve had), she doesn’t want to be under the conservatorship obviously and it’s affecting her life still to this day in a negative way. Yeah, it’s time for it be over with.”

Jamie was put in charge of his daughter’s welfare and finances in 2008, following the superstar’s headline-grabbing meltdown but, after he relinquished some control last year (19) as he battled ill health and passed things over to Britney’s longtime care-giver, Jodi Montgomery, the “Toxic” star requested the change be made permanent.

However, following a hearing on Wednesday, court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight showed that the status of Britney’s conservatorship remains unchanged.