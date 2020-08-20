Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Explains Why He Decided to Be Part of ‘Free Britney’ Protest

Instagram

In the midst of an ongoing conservatorship battle over the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker, Jason Allen Alexander is spotted joining her devotees outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles.

–

Britney Spears‘ former husband has been spotted at a #FreeBritney protest in Los Angeles amid her ongoing conservatorship battle.

As his ex attempts to have her father replaced as the sole conservator of her estate, Jason Allen Alexander tells Us Weekly he agrees it’s time for the pop star’s dad to step down and let her take charge of her own affairs again.

Jamie Spears was put in charge of his daughter’s welfare and finances in 2008, following the superstar’s headline-grabbing meltdown. He relinquished some control last year (19) as he battled ill health, and the “Toxic” hitmaker’s longtime care-giver, Jodi Montgomery, took over as temporary conservator.

Now Britney’s court-appointed attorney has filed new documents requesting Montgomery’s role be made permanent, explaining the singer “strongly prefers” to keep her on board, alongside a “qualified corporate fiduciary” appointed to take over the business side of her estate, which had been under Jamie’s exclusive control since his co-conservator retired in 2019.

Alexander, who was married to Britney for just 55 hours in January, 2004, reveals he spoke to his ex earlier this week, and he is now fighting for her, joining devotees outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles.

“I’m here to show support for the #FreeBritney movement and Britney,” the 38-year-old told Us Weekly at the protest on Wednesday. “This is an unfortunate situation that’s been in her life for a long time. It’s affected me and her, and that makes me part of it.”

“I’ve been quiet for 10 years, and I feel what a good time to come forward now with the movement making noise and the conservatorship hearings going on. I wanna see Britney get what she rightly deserves.”

The “Toxic” singer’s fans have been concerned about Britney for months, setting up the #FreeBritney movement amid fears for the singer’s wellbeing under the conservatorship.