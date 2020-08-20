Brisbane boy Travis Heery dies from incurable cancer after sworn in as honorary Queensland Police officer

Travis Heery was diagnosed with an inoperable form of brain cancer last December and despite undergoing extensive treatment, died over the weekend.
“It is with the greatest of sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved little brother, Special Junior Constable Travis Heery, who succumbed to his illness and sadly passed away on Sunday, August 16, with his parents and family by his bed side,” Queensland Police said in a statement.
“I was super surprised,” Travis told at the .
“I was like, ‘Oh my God!'”
The young boy was diagnosed last year after developing a squint that concerned his mother.
Travis received 30 radiation treatments which successfully gave him full motion back and for two blissful months, he got to be a normal six-year-old boy again.
Tragically, the tumour returned a lot more rapidly than expected and entered a state of degenerative progression.
“For those who knew or had any contact with Travis, you would know what an amazing, beautiful and courageous young man he was,” Acting Sergeant Paul Bagnall said.
“Travis was one of us, he was part of our QPS brotherhood and sisterhood. He was our hero and most of all, we are so honoured and privileged to call him our little brother.
“Rest in peace Travis, our little brother and hero, through adversity you lived with the utmost courage and honour.”