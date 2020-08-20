Brad Pitt Is Ready to Fight Angelina Jolie in Custody Battle as She’s ‘Gone Too Far’

WENN/FayesVision

According to court documents filed on August 10, the ‘Maleficent’ actress says that Judge John W. Ouderkirk ‘failed to disclose’ that he has a working relationship with one of Brad’s attorneys.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s legal battle hasn’t seen any sign that indicates it’s approaching the end. If anything, things get more complicated as a new report suggests that the “Maleficent” actress has crossed the line during their custody battle of their kids.

“Brad says Angelina has gone way too far this time,” a source claims to Us Weekly. “He’s left with no other option but to dig in and fight back – hard.”

According to court documents filed on August 10, the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star said that Judge John W. Ouderkirk “failed to disclose” that he has a working relationship with one of Brad’s attorneys. In response to that, the 56-year-old actor’s legal team noted that the judge “has had a well-documentary history” with the former couple, who split back in 2016.

His lawyer adds that Angelina’s moves only made things harder for their kids, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne. “The individuals hurt most by Jolie’s transparently tactical gambit are the parties’ own children, who continue to be deprived of a final resolution to these custody issues,” the lawyer claimed.

Meanwhile, the actress’ legal team fired back. Should this results in further delays, her attorney insisted that “any delay in these proceedings is due to [Brad’s team’s] zealous attempt to create an unrecognized special exception for their client’s benefit.”

It’s surprising that the pair seemed to be back to square one even though it was reported in July that they spent platonic time in each other’s homes for the sake of the kids. “Brad and Angelina want their kids to be healthy and happy and to have the support of both of their parents. It has taken years to heal and they finally are in a place where they can co-parent in a really healthy way,” a source spilled at the time.