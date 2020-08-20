Blue Jays apologize for T-shirt: ‘Lapse in sensitivity’

The Toronto Blue Jays have issued a formal apology over a shirt that referenced the team is not playing games in their home ballpark this season. In the statement, the MLB team cited a “lapse in sensitivity.”

Blue Jays players have been wearing shirts emblazoned with the message “Homeless Jays,” a questionable nod to how the team had to find a place to play after Canada barred the team from playing games during the abbreviated MLB season at Rogers Centre amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The shirts featured a Blue Jay in disheveled clothing with a bindle fashioned with a baseball bat slung over its shoulder.