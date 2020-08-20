Blac Chyna on Backlash for Charging Over $1K for FaceTime and IG Follows: ‘I Don’t Care’

Instagram

Defending herself in a wide-ranging interview with Supa Cindy on Miami’s 99Jamz, the mother of two says, ‘How legendary is that. For a follow back? $250? That’s it.’

Earlier this year, Blac Chyna earned backlash for charging fans more than $1,000 for a mere FaceTime and an Instagram follow. Now, the former stripper has responded to the criticism and it’s safe to say that she doesn’t think she did anything wrong by charging her loyal devotees that much money.

In a wide-ranging interview with Supa Cindy on Miami’s 99Jamz, Chyna was asked about the matter as she defended herself, “I’m a hustle queen. I don’t care. I’m a hustle queen and I may figure it out, and that’s just that. How legendary is that. For a follow back? $250? That’s it.” She then mentioned that she used an app called Cameo to FaceTime with her fans, saying that her FaceTime calls were made from a Google number and consisted mostly of her introducing herself and chatting briefly with the fans.





Back in April, Chyna made headlines when she announced that people could FaceTime her by paying a whopping $950 and earned an Instagram follow if they paid her $250. Given how high the price was, people were not having it and began attacking her on social media. “It’s a damn virus going on and some people don’t have money to pay bills and she out here charging for a follow back,” one said. “Charging people for following you? Shame on you bye!” one other commented.

Meanwhile, some others joked that the likes of YBN Almighty Jay and Rob Kardashian would be more than willing to pay for it. “Imagine paying then she follow you and unfollow you after a few weeks,” another person quipped, as there was also one person who joked, “A bet a simp gonna pay that and she only gonna stay on the phone for like 1 minute.”