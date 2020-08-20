Ben Affleck Confirmed to Return as Batman in ‘The Flash’ Movie

Warner Bros. Pictures

The ‘Argo’ actor is expected to reprise his role as the Caped Crusader in the upcoming DC superhero movie directed by Andy Muschietti about Ezra Miller’s Speedster.

Ben Affleck is suiting up as Batman again for the upcoming “The Flash” movie.

The “Argo” star was slated to play Bruce Wayne and his crime-fighting alter ego in The Batman, but he stepped down as the film’s star and director in early 2019 after playing the role, alongside The Flash’s Ezra Miller in “Justice League“.

But now it appears he will return as the Caped Crusader, alongside another former Batman – Michael Keaton, in what “The Flash” director Andy Muschietti is calling a “substantial” role, according to .

Keaton portrayed Batman in Tim Burton‘s “Batman” and “Batman Returns” in 1989 and 1992, respectively.

The big casting news breaks two days before the virtual 24-hour DC Fandome event online, which will include panels for the new Flash movie, as well as “Wonder Woman 1984“, “Aquaman“, “Shazam!“, “The Batman“, “Black Adam“, and “Suicide Squad“.

Affleck appeared to hint at his role in “The Flash” when he stepped out wearing a T-shirt bearing the character’s famous logo on Wednesday (19Aug20).