Bayer to pay $1.6 billion to resolve U.S. suits for Essure birth-control device By

FRANKFURT () – Bayer (OTC:) said on Thursday it will pay around $1.6 billion to settle the majority of U.S. claims involving its Essure birth-control device.
The German company said the agreement is for around 90% of the nearly 39,000 claims of women who are alleging injury from the devices.
