Asithandile Zozo murder: Wits student’s alleged killer to remain behind bars as case postponed

Viwe Rulumeni, 22, was remanded until his next court appearance for the murder of Asithandile Kwasa Zozo.

He made his first court appearance after being discharged from hospital.

He had apparently tried to take his own life after allegedly killing Zozo.

Viwe Rulumeni, 22, accused of stabbing to death Wits university student Asithandile Kwasa Zozo, has been remanded after making his first court appearance.

Rulumeni made his first court appearance at the Dutywa Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, a day after he was discharged from the Butterworth Hospital.

He had been under police guard at the hospital after he allegedly overdosed on pills in an apparent suicide attempt.

The case was postponed to 26 August for further investigation, said Eastern Cape provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana.

The murder, which sparked public outrage, sent shockwaves across the country.

Zozo, 19, died on Monday afternoon after she was allegedly stabbed four times in the upper body by Rulumeni, her family claimed.

Asithandile Zozo. Twitter PHOTO: Twitter via @zozitunzi

Kinana said police had visited the crime scene and were investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder.

The incident was slammed as another instance of gender-based violence and has been condemned by Wits University and provincial police commissioner Lieutenent-General Liziwe Ntshinga.

Wits called on students who needed counselling over the incident to contact its Student Crisis Line on 0800 111331.

