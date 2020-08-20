Asian Mineral Resources Engages Hybrid Financial Ltd.

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asian Mineral Resources Limited (the “Company”) (ASN-TSX Venture) is pleased to announce it has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. (“Hybrid”) to provide investor relations services to the Company, pursuant to a consulting agreement dated August 20, 2020. Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for Asian Mineral Resources Limited and to broaden the Company’s reach within the investment community (the “Services”). In consideration for these Services the Company has agreed to pay Hybrid a fee of $15,000 per month plus applicable taxes for a six-month period.

Hybrid has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange in providing the Services.

About Hybrid Financial Ltd.

Hybrid is a sales and distribution company that actively connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid Financial has offices in Toronto and Montreal.

About Asian Mineral Resources Limited

On July 17, 2020 Asian Mineral Resources completed the acquisition of Nigerian-based Decklar Petroleum Limited (“Decklar”). Decklar’s sole asset is a Risk Service Agreement (“RSA”) with Millenium Oil and Gas Company Limited the owner of the Oza Field located onshore in the northern part of Oil Mining License 11 in the Eastern Niger Delta of Nigeria. The RSA entitles Decklar to cost recovery and a share of distributable funds from the Oza Field in exchange for technical and financial support.

