Ashley Benson Collaborates With Matt Bomer to Come Up With Affordable Sunglasses

To promote their new gender neutral collection, the ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress appears in a light-hearted ad that sees her repeatedly tries to steal the ‘Magic Mike’ actor’s glasses.

Ashley Benson and Matthew Bomer have unveiled a line of affordable sunglasses as part of their new gender neutral collection.

The “Pretty Little Liars” star and the “Magic Mike” actor joined forces for the accessories range, which offers items for just $40 (£30) as part of their collaboration with bosses at Prive Revaux.

“This collection we went for old Hollywood, kind of classic and timeless. Some of them have a 70s feel,” Benson tells Women’s Wear Daily.

To promote the capsule, the two appear in a light-hearted new promo in which the actress repeatedly attempts to steal Bomer’s glasses as he lounges by the pool.

“So excited to announce @ashleybenson and I’s collection with @priverevaux,” Bomer wrote alongside the video on Instagram on Wednesday (August 19). “Our 5 new frames are timelessly designed to be worn by anyone.”

The new Bomer x Benzo accessories debut on 20 August.