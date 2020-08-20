Apple releases second macOS Big Sur public beta

Two weeks after launching the first public beta of macOS Big Sur, Apple has released the second iteration today. The update comes just one day after beta 5 of Big Sur arrived for developers.

macOS Big Sur includes a big refresh to the UI that’s inspired by iOS. Other new features include Control Center, Safari improvements, new Messages app features like pinned messages, customizable widgets, and much more.

If you’re already enrolled in the public beta, you can check to see if the macOS Big Sur beta 2 is available on your Mac by heading to System Preferences > Software Update.

Spotted by my colleague Gui, a full size, large update might show up, but Apple does note that you may find an incremental update as a workaround under the “Another update is available – More Info” link in the software updater.

If you haven’t installed the public beta yet and would like to give it a spin, we’ve got a detailed walkthrough here on how to get started with the free beta. Just keep in mind it’s not ideal to run it on your primary Mac.

Check out everything that’s new with macOS Big Sur in our coverage below:

Thanks, Eric!

