Apple iPad Mini deal takes $50 off tablets at Amazon

Today’s Dealmaster is headlined by a nifty discount on the iPad Mini, as 64GB models of Apple’s 7.9-inch tablet are currently down to $350 on Amazon. That’s $50 off Apple’s MSRP and about $35-40 off the street price we’ve typically seen online over the past few months.

While we’ve seen the iPad Mini hit this price a few times in the past, this is the second-best deal we’ve tracked for the tablet in total, trailing only a brief drop to $330 in April. As of this writing, the discount only applies to the Space Gray variant. If you want more storage space, the 256GB model is $50 off as well, bringing it down to $500.

The iPad Mini is more or less exactly what its name suggests: a smaller iPad. It has the same benefits as most Apple tablets: sturdy hardware, a sharp (at 326 pixels per inch) and quality display with no air gap, well-supported software, and a rich app library. With its large bezels and lack of USB-C support, its design is decidedly more dated than the pricier iPad Pro, but its size makes it a more natural fit for ebook or magazine reading, with the occasional YouTube video or Apple Arcade game thrown in. The Mini is probably too cramped to be a reliable multitasking machine—and unlike the iPad Air, it doesn’t support Apple’s Smart Keyboard accessory—but iPadOS still tends to work better as a media-consumption platform than a productivity one. That said, the iPad Mini runs on Apple’s A12 Bionic chip, which remains more than powerful enough for most of the tasks you’d do here. It also supports Apple’s Pencil stylus.

You can check out our full review from last year for a more detailed rundown. The latest rumors peg Apple as launching an overhauled iPad Mini in the first half of 2021, but if you want a capable small tablet for you or the family right now, the iPad Mini remains the best you can buy. If you don’t, though, we also have deals on Up News Info-approved board games, Amazon devices, USB-C wall chargers, Nintendo Switch games, and much more. Have a look for yourself below.

The Dealmaster has launched its very own newsletter! Sign up to receive a shorter, tightly curated list of the very best tech deals on the Web—no nonsense, direct to your inbox, and often before they make it to the Up News Info homepage.

Note: Up News Info Technica may earn compensation for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.

Top 10 deals of the day

Apple iPad Mini (64GB) tablet for $349.99 at Amazon (normally $384).

at Amazon (normally $384). Azul board game for $23.33 at Amazon (normally $30).

at Amazon (normally $30). Aukey PA-D5 USB-C wall charger – 63W total, 60W USB-C PD, 18W USB-C PD, GaN for $21.09 at Amazon (use code: JFNG8978 – normally $35).

at Amazon (use code: – normally $35). Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K HDR media streamer for $34.99 at Amazon (normally $48).

at Amazon (normally $48). Amazon Fire HD 10 (64GB, ads) tablet for $99.99 at Amazon (normally $150).

at Amazon (normally $150). CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 dock – 2x Thunderbolt 3, 5x USB-A, USB-C 3.1 Gen 1, USB-C 3.1 Gen 2, DisplayPort 1.2, Ethernet, SD for $209.99 at Amazon and B,amp;H (normally $250).

at Amazon and B,amp;H (normally $250). Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch) for $49.94 at Amazon (normally $60).

at Amazon (normally $60). The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition (PS4, XB1, digital) for $14.99 at PlayStation Store and Microsoft (normally $25).

at PlayStation Store and Microsoft (normally $25). Razer Basilisk v2 wired gaming mouse for $64.99 at Amazon (normally $75).

at Amazon (normally $75). AmazonBasics USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 to USB-A cable (3ft, 5-pack) for $27 at Amazon (normally $37).

Amazon device deals

Laptop and desktop PC deals

Lenovo ThinkPad T490 laptop – Intel Core i5-8265U, 14-inch 1080p, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $749 at Lenovo (use code: THINKDEAL – normally $1,050).

at Lenovo (use code: – normally $1,050). 34-inch Dell UltraSharp U3419W curved monitor – 3440×1440, 60Hz, IPS, USB-C for $647.99 at Dell (use code: STAND4SMALL – normally $720).

at Dell (use code: – normally $720). CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 dock – 2x Thunderbolt 3, 5x USB-A, USB-C 3.1 Gen 1, USB-C 3.1 Gen 2, DisplayPort 1.2, Ethernet, SD for $209.99 at Amazon and B,amp;H (normally $250).

at Amazon and B,amp;H (normally $250). WD My Passport (5TB) portable external HDD for $99.99 at Amazon (normally $110).

at Amazon (normally $110). WD Black SN750 (500GB) NVMe PCIe internal SSD for $69.99 at Amazon (normally $77).

at Amazon (normally $77). WD Blue SN550 (1TB) NVMe PCIe internal SSD for $104.99 at Amazon (normally $125).

at Amazon (normally $125). Samsung T7 (500GB) portable external SSD for $79.99 at Amazon (normally $105).

at Amazon (normally $105). Samsung 970 Evo Plus (2TB) NVMe internal SSD for $349.99 at Amazon (normally $435).

Video game deals

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch) for $49.94 at Amazon (normally $60).

at Amazon (normally $60). Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch) for $49.94 at Amazon (normally $60).

at Amazon (normally $60). Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Switch, digital) for $41.99 at Nintendo eShop (normally $60).

at Nintendo eShop (normally $60). Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Switch) for $49.94 at Amazon (normally $60).

at Amazon (normally $60). Astral Chain (Switch) for $49.99 at Amazon (normally $60).

at Amazon (normally $60). Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition (XB1, digital) for $4.50 at Amazon (normally $15).

at Amazon (normally $15). Death Stranding (PS4) for $19.99 at GameStop (normally $35).

at GameStop (normally $35). Dreams (PS4) for $19.99 at GameStop (normally $30).

at GameStop (normally $30). Nioh 2 (PS4) for $19.99 at Amazon (normally $37).

at Amazon (normally $37). Days Gone (PS4) for $19.99 at GameStop (normally $25).

at GameStop (normally $25). BioShock: The Collection (Switch) for $32.99 at Amazon (normally $46).

at Amazon (normally $46). Catherine: Full Body (Switch) for $39.99 at Amazon (normally $50).

at Amazon (normally $50). Iconoclasts (Switch, digital) for $9.99 at Nintendo eShop (normally $20).

at Nintendo eShop (normally $20). Golf Story (Switch, digital) for $7.49 at Nintendo eShop (normally $15).

at Nintendo eShop (normally $15). Horizon Chase Turbo (Switch, digital) for $5.99 at Nintendo eShop (normally $20).

at Nintendo eShop (normally $20). Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition (Switch, digital) for $34.99 at Nintendo eShop (normally $50).

at Nintendo eShop (normally $50). The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition (PS4, XB1, digital) for $14.99 at PlayStation Store and Microsoft (normally $25).

at PlayStation Store and Microsoft (normally $25). Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered (PS4, digital) for $14.99 at PlayStation Store (normally $27).

at PlayStation Store (normally $27). Pre-order: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4, XB1) for $49.94 at Amazon (normally $60).

at Amazon (normally $60). Pre-order: Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4, XB1, PC) for $49.94 at Amazon (normally $60).

Gaming deals

Wingspan board game for $48.49 at Amazon (normally $60).

at Amazon (normally $60). Azul board game for $23.33 at Amazon (normally $30).

at Amazon (normally $30). Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical gaming keyboard – Razer Green/Razer Orange switches for $99.99 at Amazon (normally $120).

at Amazon (normally $120). Razer Basilisk v2 wired gaming mouse for $64.99 at Amazon (normally $75).

at Amazon (normally $75). 8Bitdo Gbros. Wireless Adapter controller adapter for Nintendo Switch for $14.42 at Amazon (normally $20).

Electronics deals

Accessories and miscellaneous deals