Andrew Johns, Brad Fittler expert predictions

Rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns is tipping the Roosters to drop out of the top four by the end of the weekend, as millions of dollars worth of talent sits on the sidelines.

The Roosters are having a horror run with injuries, culminating in the side that will run out onto Leichhardt Oval on Saturday, with inexperienced halves Kyle Flanagan and Drew Hutchison given the responsibility of steering the two-time defending premiers to victory.

Scroll down to check out Nine’s tipping leaderboard and the full set of Round 15 tips from Joey, Freddy and all our experts!

James Tedesco has a big job ahead for the Sydney Roosters. (Getty)

Flanagan was dropped by Trent Robinson a fortnight ago after he became a target in the Tricolours’ defensive line, while Hutchison has been a scarcely used back up in his six seasons in first grade.

It’s a line-up that gives the Wests Tigers a huge opportunity for an upset that would keep their slim chances of a finals berth alive and Johns is expecting that to be how it plays out.

“I’m tipping the Tigers in this one,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and Joey’s Tips.

“I just worry about where [the Roosters’] points come from. Inexperienced halves pairing; Kyle Flanagan and Drew Hutchison, I don’t know how they will combine and how much creativity is going to come out of that.

“It’s going to be a big, big ask for Tedesco to do a lot of ball playing. Up against his old club, they always lift at Leichhardt. Yeah, I really like the Tigers in this one.”

Johns also tipped the Raiders to get the better of the Titans. If both those results come to fruition the Roosters will drop out of the top four, with the Knight also a chance of leapfrogging them if they beat the Cowboys on Sunday.

While Johns was unwilling to back the undermanned Roosters, the club’s former premiership captain Brad Fittler said the return of Jared Waerea-Hargreaves would give Robinson’s side enough punch to come away with a gritty win.

Roosters star Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is an inspirational leader. (Getty)

“Jared Waerea-Hargreaves more than any other player has had a bigger impact on them winning or losing,” Fittler said.

“And I think him being back will set a standard again, both Morris boys are going to be there, Joey Manu owes them one, he didn’t do much at all last week, he got smashed up.

“I think Jared will make a difference and the Roosters will win a tough one.”

NRL tipping leaderboard (Nine)

Brad Fittler: Eels, Panthers, Dragons, Raiders, Roosters, Sea Eagles, Warriors, Knights

Andrew Johns: Eels, Panthers, Dragons, Raiders, Tigers, Rabbitohs, Warriors, Knights

Ruan Sims: Storm, Panthers, Dragons, Raiders, Roosters, Rabbitohs, Warriors, Knights

James Bracey: Eels, Panthers, Dragons, Raiders, Roosters, Rabbitohs, Warriors, Knights

Mat Thompson: Storm, Panthers, Dragons, Raiders, Roosters, Sea Eagles, Bulldogs, Knights

Peter Psaltis: Eels, Panthers, Dragons, Raiders, Roosters, Rabbitohs, Bulldogs, Knights

Allana Ferguson: Storm, Panthers, Dragons, Raiders, Roosters, Sea Eagles, Bulldogs, Knights

Billy Slater: Storm, Panthers, Dragons, Raiders, Roosters, Rabbitohs, Bulldogs, Knights

The Mole: Storm, Panthers , Dragons, Raiders, Tigers, Rabbitohs, Bulldogs, Knights

Darren Lockyer: Storm, Panthers, Broncos, Titans, Roosters, Rabbitohs, Bulldogs, Knights

Ben Glover: Eels, Panthers, Dragons, Raiders, Tigers, Rabbitohs, Warriors, Knights

Tim Elbra: Eels, Panthers, Dragons, Raiders, Roosters, Rabbitohs, Warriors, Knights

