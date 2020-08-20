‘All Rise’ Controversy: 5 Writers Quit, Clashes With Greg Spottiswood

RELATED STORIES

A behind-the-scenes uprising at All Rise has prompted a mass exodus in the CBS drama’s writers’ room.

According to The New York Times, five of All Rise‘s original seven writers — including the show’s three highest-ranking writers of color — will not be returning for Season 2 after clashing with showrunner Greg Spottiswood (who is white) over the series’ depiction of race and gender.

One of those five scribes, Sleepy Hollow vet Shernold Edwards, exited the show in November after realizing “we had to do so much behind the scenes to keep these scripts from being racist and offensive.”

Among the examples Edwards cites is a Season 2 episode — written by Greg Nelson, who is white — which included a subplot about a gang of Latin American teenagers in Los Angeles who prey on citizens with machetes. A Latin American scribe on staff objected to the storyline on the grounds that it rang false, and co-star Lindsay Mendez refused to appear in the episode. In the end, Spottiswood agreed to excise the subplot after he learned of Mendez’s concerns.

Former Revenge showrunner, Sunil Nayar, similarly tendered his resignation after his efforts to have All Rise accurately reflect the experiences of Black people and other people of color fell on deaf ears, per the Times.

“It became clear to me, when I left the show, that I was only there because I’m the brown guy,” Nayar told the paper. “Greg hired me to be his brown guy.”

Warner Bros. the studio behind All Rise, conducted a workplace review last year and ultimately decided to keep Spottiswood in place as showrunner, although they paired him with a corporate coach, a Black woman.

“As soon as we became aware of concerns in the All Rise writers’ room, we took steps to conduct a review of the work environment,” a Warner Bros. rep said in a statement to the Times. “While the studio identified areas for improvement, the findings did not reveal conduct that would warrant removing series creator Greg Spottiswood from the executive producer role.”

In his own statement, Spottiswood said, “I acknowledge that I can have a rhetorical, professorial tone in the room, and that can be perceived by some as condescending, and that I can be defensive in creative conversations and debates. I remain strongly committed to improving my communication style and skills, and to being a more inclusive leader — ensuring that writers and artists are not just heard, but feel listened to, respected, safe and valued.”