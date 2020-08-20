Alibaba posts quarterly revenue of $21.8B, up 34% YoY, and profit of $6.7B, up 124% YoY on the back of its online retail and cloud computing businesses (South China Morning Post)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
5


South China Morning Post:

Alibaba posts quarterly revenue of $21.8B, up 34% YoY, and profit of $6.7B, up 124% YoY on the back of its online retail and cloud computing businesses  —  Revenue hit US$21.8 billion in the June quarter, up 34 per cent from a year ago, on the back of its China online retail …

