Alex Zanardi showing ‘significant clinical improvements’ after handbike crash

Former Formula One driver and Paralympic gold medallist Alex Zanardi is showing “significant clinical improvements” two months after a serious handbike accident.

Zanardi, who won two IndyCar titles before losing both his legs in a crash in Germany in 2001, collided with a truck during a handbike race in Italy in June after he lost control on a downhill section of the course.

He underwent at least four surgeries and was placed in an induced coma.

“After a period during which he was subjected to intensive care following hospitalisation on 24 July, the patient responded with significant clinical improvements,” the San Raffaele Hospital said in a statement.

“For this reason, he is currently assisted and treated with semi-intensive care at the Neuroreanimation Unit, directed by Professor Luigi Beretta.”

Last month Zanardi’s son, Niccolo, said his father was fighting hard.

“He will make it, I am sure,” said the 21-year-old. “He will do it again this time and one day we will talk about it. He will talk to me and to my children. I am hopeful, as is my mother.”

Niccolo admitted there was concern around his father’s eyesight given his face was severely injured in the collision.

Alex Zanardi won gold at the 2012 London Paralympics. (Getty)

“That is not the most important thing now. What matters the most is knowing whether he can communicate with us again. We have a long way to go,” he said.

“We are happy because his recovery has been much faster than we expected, but we shouldn’t be surprised because we’re talking about Dad.

“The energy of that man is incredible. He is unusually strong.

“Without going into details, he is a little better and he is beginning to recover. There is no more threat to his life, and this is already saying a lot.

“The rehabilitation will take a long time.”