Akshay Kumar gives a glimpse of what’s happening on the sets of Bell Bottom

Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and Vaani Kapoor star together in Bell Bottom. The official Hindi remake of the Kannada film is currently being shot for in Scotland. The actor left with the entire cast of the film a few days back and finally after quarantining, they cast and crew began filming today. They had left by a chartered flight and members of the cast like Akshay and Lara took their family along for the shooting schedule. As times are rough, no one wanted to take a chance to be away from their family.

Today, Akshay took to Twitter to post a video from the sets of the film and captioned it as, “Lights, Camera, Mask On and Action. Following all the new norms and filming on for #BellBottom! It’s a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck.” Akshay is seen with a clap board in his hand as he gave a clap with his mask on.





Team Bell Bottom is the first crew to begin filming abroad post the lockdown, we wish them all the best for the same.