Adam Silver: NBA likely to delay start of 2020-21 season

The NBA season resumed late last month after a five-plus month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Things have gone great inside the Walt Disney World bubble with the NBA Playoffs now in full gear. That includes the past several rounds of virus tests all coming back negative.

Although, it’s now looking more and more like the 2020-21 season will be pushed back even further. It was noted before that the NBA was looking to start the campaign some time on Dec. 1. That’s no longer going to be the case.

Adam Silver says NBA likely to delay start of 2020-21 season