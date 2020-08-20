ACM Awards Announces Early Winners Ahead of 2020 Ceremony

WENN

Tenille Townes and Riley Green have been revealed to take home the coveted titles of best new female and male artists of the year respectively ahead of the official ceremony next month.

–

Tenille Townes and Riley Green had an early morning surprise on Thursday (20Aug20) as Keith urban called them to reveal they had been named the new female and new male artist of the year for the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Urban, who will host the big show from multiple venues in Nashville, Tennessee on 16 September (20), crashed a label Zoom meeting to surprise Green and then an interview with Tenille to share the big news.

<br />

The pair beat out Cody Johnson, Jordan Davis, Morgan Wallen, Russell Dickerson, Caylee Hammack, Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress, and Lindsay Ell for the awards.

<br />

Green dedicated the honour to his grandfather, explaining his love for country music “led me to this moment,” adding, “Thank you to everyone who believes in my music enough to let this boy from Alabama get to share his songs like this.”

Townes said, “I feel so honoured and incredibly grateful just to be a part of this country music community that inspires me. Receiving this ACM Award feels like belief from that community, and that means so much to me.”