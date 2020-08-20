Abhishek Bachchan all set to resume work on Big Bull post his COVID recovery

Abhishek Bachchan surely had a critical time in the last few weeks. He and his entire family were diagonised with COVID 19 including his young daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Fortunately Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya healed sooner, it was Abhishek who was hospitalized for the longest time and kept under treatment.



Today we hear in a leading daily that the actor will resume work soon on Big Bull. The film which is based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta who orchestrated the 1992 securities scandal, has Abhishek Bachchan playing pivotal role. Speaking about his resuming work, Daanish Gandhi, DA (director’s assistant)-creative at Ajay Devgn Ffilms speaks to the daily saying, “I’m glad that Abhishek and his family have recovered. Our first priority is to set up a safe and sanitised facility for him and the rest of the cast where we can film the remaining portions. We’ve chosen a minimal crew of trusted individuals who will follow all the necessary steps to ensure everyone’s safety.”

He also further adds by saying that the team will approach the remote shoot method to complete the patchwork on the film, “If we don’t adopt the remote shooting method, we will put up the crew in a hotel next to our set where they can practise self-quarantine post the shoot. For now, we are weighing both options.”

We hope that the project gets completed safely and Abhishek Bachchan takes his utmost care. Big Bull also stars Illeana D’Cruz and the film will have a direct-to-digital release on an OTT platform. Surprisingly, Abhishek Bachchan has just made his digital debut with Breathe Season 2.