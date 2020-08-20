2020 NFL Offensive Line Rankings: Find fantasy football sleepers, busts

If there’s one position that’s overlooked in fantasy football circles, it’s the offensive line. While linemen don’t rack up stats the same way that skill position players do, they have a massive impact on the teams around them and can make or break the seasons of many skill players. As such, it’s imperative to examine offensive lines when parsing fantasy football rankings, crafting cheat sheets, and identifying sleepers and busts each season.

O-Line rankings shouldn’t change the very fabric of your fantasy rankings, but they can help identify undervalued players that are flying under the radar playing behind good blocking units. Conversely, they can help point out overvalued players, although some top fantasy contributors routinely overcome O-Line shortcomings to be among the tops at their positions (we’re looking at you, Russell Wilson).

No matter how you slice it ,though, offensive lines are important, and if you take a look at them, you can get an edge over fantasy owners who don’t dive in as deep.

Without further ado, let’s kick off our O-Line rankings with the NFL’s new top overall unit.

1. Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are returning all five starters, and their three-man left side of Anthony Castonzo, Quenton Nelson, and Ryan Kelly is arguably the best in the league. To boot, they have a solid right tackle, Braden Smith, and spent a fifth-round pick on Danny Pinter to upgrade their depth. Indy’s stellar offensive line should give a stock up to Jonathan Taylor and Marlon Mack, as they’ll be able to run through wide-open running lanes. But it may have the biggest impact on Philip Rivers. Rivers has been sacked at least 30 times in of the past 10 seasons. Playing behind a better line, Rivers will have more time to throw, and thus should throw commit fewer turnovers. Keep him in mind as a late-round backup QB option or potential streamer thanks to his Week 1 matchup with the Jaguars.

2. New Orleans Saints

How good is New Orleans’ line? They cut a man who had made the Pro Bowl three straight years yet their line is still a top-two unit. Drafting Cesar Ruiz in Round 1 gives the team a new, athletic center to go along with recent draft picks Eric McCoy (guard/center) and Ryan Ramczyk (right tackle). Terron Armstead is a great left tackle, and the team has a lot of experienced depth in James Hurst, Nick Easton, and Patrick Omameh. Expect Alvin Kamara to continue to have plenty of running room – his 4.7 yards per carry average was 11th best among RBs last season – and Drew Brees should still have plenty of time in the pocket as he looks to lead the NFL in completion percentage a fourth-straight year.

3. San Francisco 49ers

One of the major reasons that San Francisco made it to the Super Bowl last season was the performance of its offensive line. The 49ers had the second-most rushing yards before contact last season at 1,472, and they should be able to repeat their success. Losing Joe Staley to retirement would normally hurt, but trading for Trent Williams will give the team a more-than-capable replacement. If San Francisco’s run-blocking prowess continues as it should, Raheem Mostert should get a stock up. All other running backs on the 49ers roster will get one, as well, since Kyle Shanahan might make it hard to predict exactly which back might break out weekly if all are healthy.

4. Dallas Cowboys

Once again, the Cowboys have a top-five offensive line, but for the first time in the three-year history of these rankings, they don’t land in the No. 1 spot. The reason for that? Travis Frederick’s retirement. Joe Looney and rookie Tyler Biadasz will look to replace Frederick, but neither is quite the player that the former first-round pick was. Still, Dallas has one of the best tackle-tandems in the league, Tyron Smith and La’el Collins, while Zack Martin still ranks as one of the league’s top-two guards. They should continue to blast open running lanes for Ezekiel Elliott while continuing to allow Dak Prescott ample time to throw (the line allowed the fifth-best pressure rate last season at just 18.9 percent).

5. Pittsburgh Steelers

Don’t be scared off by their subpar offensive output last year. The Steelers had to deal with the duo of Mason Rudolph and Duck Hodges at quarterback, yet the team still managed to allow just 32 sacks, tied for ninth fewest in the NFL. The Steelers are returning four starters on the line, and the one player they replaced, retired left guard Ramon Foster, was replaced with two-time Super Bowl Champion guard/center Stefen Wisniewski. Ben Roethlisberger’s return should help improve the line’s poor-looking rushing numbers, as teams won’t be able to stack the box as much against them. So, consider this a stock-up for RBs James Conner and sleeper Anthony McFarland. Oh yeah, and Roethlisberger should post some nice numbers behind that line, provided that he can stay healthy.

6. Green Bay Packers

The left side of Green Bay’s offensive line is one of the best in the league. David Bakhtiari has long been a top-tier left tackle, while rookie guard Elgton Jenkins found success at left guard and Corey Linsley continued to hold down the center spot. The right side is less settled, but the trio of Lane Taylor, Rick Wagner, and Billy Turner should do well enough and give the squad solid depth. Cutting down on penalties would be nice for the unit, but they helped pave the way for Aaron Jones to average 4.6 ypc (top 15 in the league) and log a league-high 16 rushing touchdowns (tied with Derrick Henry for first).

7. Baltimore Ravens

Some may be surprised to see the Ravens come in at No. 7 overall. After all, they led the NFL in rushing by over 1,000 yards last season and nearly posted a ridiculous 2,000 yards before contact. Lamar Jackson, Gus Edwards, and Mark Ingram were all top-eight in yards per carry on the season, and a lot of their success was thanks to their offensive line. So, why are they coming in lower than some would expect? Two reasons. First, Marshal Yanda retired. The eight-time Pro Bowler was one of the league’s best guards for a decade, so his absence will be felt. Second, starting center Matt Skura is coming off a knee injury, and while he has been cleared to play, it may take him time to get to 100 percent. Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr. are still an excellent tackle tandem, but there are some questions on the interior line that warrant a lower ranking. It shouldn’t hurt the Ravens fantasy players too much, but the running backs might have a little tougher time.

8. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have one of the league’s highest-paid offensive lines. Naturally, it’s a good one. The interior line is as good as it gets with Richie Incognito, Rodney Hudson, and Gabe Jackson leading the way from left to right. Trent Brown is one of the highest-paid tackles in the league, and he allowed just one sack last year. Vegas allowed the eighth-fewest sacks (29) and eight-lowest pressure rate (20.3 percent) last season. That should bode well for the quarterbacks having time to throw the ball downfield if they desire, which should give minor bumps to Tyrell Williams and Henry Ruggs, though the team’s low pressure rate could be indicative of checkdowns, which would benefit Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow, and Josh Jacobs.

9. Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have perennially had a strong offensive line under Doug Pederson, but this year, it’s a bit weaker than seasons past. A lot of that has to do with Brandon Brooks’ Achilles’ injury. Brooks is one of the league’s better guards, and Philly will be replacing him with Jason Peters, a 38-year-old converted tackle. That could work out well and solidify the right side of the line along with Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson, but the left side will be in question if second-year man Andre Dillard doesn’t step up. That said, they’re still a top-10 run-blocking unit that ranked ninth in yards before contact last season (1,044) and allowed Miles Sanders to average 4.6 ypc, a top-15 mark. So, Sanders should still be in good shape for 2020.

10. Cleveland Browns

Last year, the Browns were a mess at tackle and allowed 41 total sacks. This season, they should be better. They added Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin in the draft and free agency, respectively, to upgrade the position and keep Baker Mayfield clean. Those upgrades should pay off and give Mayfield more than the league-worst 2.3 seconds of pocket time to make plays downfield. His value is on the rise, and Nick Chubb’s will be, too, as he’ll have better blocking in front of him after finishing second in the league in rushing yards (1,494).

11. New England Patriots

The Patriots’ offensive line still a top-12 unit, but a couple of big losses will have an impact on the team. The obvious is the departure of Marcus Cannon. The starting right tackle opted out of the season over concerns about the coronavirus, and the Patriots don’t have a true replacement for him. Last year’s third-round pick Yodny Cajuste will get the first crack at it, but he’s an unproven talent. Elsewhere, the retirement of legendary O-Line coach Dante Scarnecchia could impact the team’s ability to develop talent. New England still has four great starters in Isaiah Wynn, Joe Thuney, David Andrews, and Shaq Mason, but its lack of a right tackle and proven depth knocks the Pats down a peg from their peak.

12. Buffalo Bills

The Bills’ overhaul of their offensive line last season paid dividends in ‘19, and they should continue to do well in ’20. The team has three good tackles in Dion Dawkins, Cody Ford, and Ty Nsekhe and added some talent to compete at guard in Brian Winters and Daryl Williams. Winters, who allowed just one sack and committed two penalties last season, could prove to be a nice upgrade. Buffalo has a lot of depth and is well positioned to log over 1,000 rushing yards before contact again. This bodes well for Devin Singletary, who averaged 5.1 yards per carry, which tied for third-best among RBs. Josh Allen’s outlook should improve, too, considering that Winters is a better pass protector than Jon Feliciano, the man he is likely replacing.

13. Tennessee Titans

Losing Jack Conklin to the Browns hurts for Tennessee, but adding Isaiah Wilson in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft should help to replace him long-term. Between Wilson, Taylor Lewan, and Dennis Kelly, the team has a strong top-three tackle group. Tennessee’s interior line is solid and was part of the reason that Derrick Henry was able to lead the NFL in rushing with 1,540 yards at 5.1 yards per carry. He should continue to perform well despite the change at right tackle. As for Ryan Tannehill, that’s a bit more of a question mark, as Tennessee surrendered 56 sacks last season, the third-worst mark in the NFL. If Nate Davis, who allowed seven sacks, can’t improve at right guard, Tannehill’s life may be a bit more difficult, and that could limit downfield opportunities for A.J. Brown and Corey Davis.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay had a strong interior offensive line during the ’19 season, as Ali Marpet, Ryan Jensen, and Alex Cappa proved to be a rock-solid trio. During the ’20 offseason, they added rookie Tristan Wirfs to replace 34-year-old Demar Dotson at tackle. Wirfs is a talented player and great athlete, so he should pan out. The unit will have to improve their run blocking after the team only averaged 3.7 yards per carry last year, but considering that they allowed merely a 22.9 percent pressure rate with Jameis Winston at quarterback, they should block well for Tom Brady. And that will be good news for Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and the three fantasy-relevant tight ends on Tampa Bay’s roster.

15. Kansas City Chiefs

Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff opting out of the season was a blow to the Chiefs’ offensive line, but only momentarily. The team inked Kelechi Osemele to a deal to replace him at right guard, and they’ll return three of their other starters along the line from the Super Bowl team (Eric Fisher, Austin Reiter, and Mitchell Schwartz). Schwartz is one of the league’s best right tackles, and the team’s pass blocking was good last year, allowing just 25 sacks. Their performance in the running game was decent, and their depth isn’t any great shakes, but they’ll block well enough for Patrick Mahomes and Clyde Edwards-Helaire to keep the team’s high-powered offense in motion.

16. Detroit Lions

The Lions continue to have a solid-looking line that hasn’t performed up to snuff yet. The left side of the line – Taylor Decker, Joe Dahl, and Frank Ragnow – is solid, though, and the signing of Halapoulivaati Vaitai and the selections of Jonah Jackson and Logan Stenberg should shore up the right side of the line. Still, their numbers make them a middle-of-the-road team in all facets, so they’ll stick with an average ranking and won’t have a real positive or negative impact on Matthew Stafford, D’Andre Swift, and the other Lions fantasy prospects.

17. New York Giants

Dave Gettleman loves his offensive linemen, so it’s no surprise to see the Giants moving up these rankings. After checking in at No. 24 on the list last year, the Giants have added a lot of young talent to their line in the form of draft picks Andrew Thomas, Matt Peart, and Shane Lemieux. Thomas, the No. 4 overall pick, should be a solid starter at tackle after performing well in the SEC at Georgia. When coupling the young talent with the strong guard play the team has led by Kevin Zeitler and Will Hernandez, the G-Men should be able to open plenty of lanes for Saquon Barkley. The absence of Nate Solder takes away some experience on the line, but the three draft picks should improve upon the 43 sacks and 25.8 percent pressure rate given up last season. The O-Line improvements are part of what makes Daniel Jones an intriguing sleeper quarterback entering his second NFL season.

18. Los Angeles Chargers

The addition of five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner and former Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga should do a lot to strengthen what was once a weak O-Line for the Chargers. In particular, that duo should improve the team’s run blocking after they created just 704 yards before contact last year. There is still a hole at one of the tackle spots, as Trent Scott, Trey Pipkins, and Sam Tevi will battle for a starting job, but this line is much better than it was last year, and that should benefit the likes of Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley, and Justin Jackson as they look to become fantasy contributors.

19. Arizona Cardinals

No team created more yards before contact per run than the Cardinals did last year (3.3). And while they allowed Kyler Murray to be sacked 50 times, they only allowed a pressure rate of 20.3 percent, tied for eighth-best in the league. The issues last season came at the right tackle position after Marcus Gilbert went down, but the team added Kelvin Beachum in free agency and Josh Jones in the draft to fix that spot. If the interior can continue to play well and D.J. Humphries can stay healthy, Kenyan Drake should be well-positioned to repeat his performance from the second half of the season. That said, Murray’s stock is stuck in neutral because of the sack numbers and potential for injury if they don’t improve.

20. Atlanta Falcons

Last year, the Falcons’ line was a disaster. They surrendered 50 sacks and totaled just 84 first downs on the ground. Both were bottom-10 marks in the league. Part of the issue was that left tackle Jake Matthews had a rough season, committing seven penalties and allowing eight sacks. Center Alex Mack struggled, as well, committing penalties, and 2019 first-round pick Chris Lindstrom barely played at guard due to an injury. The Falcons should be better off with a healthy Lindstrom in ’20, but they’ll need Matthews and Mack to step up along with second-year tackle Kaleb McGary. Atlanta has the talent needed to field a strong offensive line, but it’s hard to trust them after the numbers they posted last year. We’ll call this stock neutral for Matt Ryan, Todd Gurley, and the Falcons receivers for now, but beware of further regression from the vets or lack of progression from the youth on the O-Line.

21. Minnesota Vikings

Last year, the Vikings’ line allowed just 28 sacks and had the best pocket time allowed in the league at 2.7 seconds, but that number is a little deceiving considering that they allowed pressure on 23.3 percent of dropbacks, 11th-worst in the league. The run game was middle of the pack at 4.4 yards per carry. The only notable change among the starting unit was the departure of Josh Kline at right guard. He’ll be replaced by Dakota Dozier in what looks like a downgrade. So, the Vikings’ line will be pushed down to the below-average range unless second-round pick Ezra Cleveland is ready for a role among the starting unit. Unless the team can continue to avoid sacks despite pressure, they will decline and so, too, will the performance of Kirk Cousins.

22. Houston Texans

Good news: Laremy Tunsil proved to be a big upgrade for Houston’s offensive line. Bad news: He committed a whopping 18 penalties and the team still allowed 49 sacks because they lack talent elsewhere on the line. Nick Martin is a solid starter at center, but unless Tytus Howard can develop into a good tackle on the right side, this line will continue to be mediocre. Deshaun Watson won’t be affected too much by this because of his mobility, but David Johnson could have some issues. After all, he played for a very good run-blocking unit last year yet couldn’t do much due to injury concerns. If he gets nicked up again, he’ll find even less success behind a worse run blocking team.

23. Los Angeles Rams

When the Rams went to the Super Bowl in 2019, they had a strong offensive line, but it deteriorated quickly. After Rodger Saffold and John Sullivan left, the team’s interior line became an issue. Andrew Whitworth and Rob Havenstein were still fine at tackle, but at age 38, Whitworth isn’t the player he once was. L.A. was still great pass blocking last year – it allowed 22 sacks, the fewest in the league, and the third-lowest pressure rate – but its run blocking wasn’t nearly as strong. Unless some of the team’s young talent steps up, expect the running game to have issues again, and the passing game to regress if Whitworth declines. That’s a stock down for Cam Akers and a slight stock down for Jared Goff.

24. Carolina Panthers

Trading Trai Turner, a five-time Pro Bowler at guard, to the Chargers for Russell Okung, an older player with injury concerns, made little sense for Carolina. But it did it anyway and now, the team’s run blocking will be worse (the Panthers ranked fourth in the league in yards before contact last season with 1,205). The Panthers do have good tackles and center Matt Paradis is solid, but if they can’t effectively replace Turner in the run game, they’ll have to shift their focus to better protecting Teddy Bridgewater, as Carolina allowed a league-high 58 sacks last year. We won’t be giving Christian McCaffrey a stock down by any means, but Bridgewater and his pass-catchers (D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel, Robby Anderson) look less appealing because of the state of the line.

25. Denver Broncos

If there’s one thing that could stunt Drew Lock’s development in Denver, it’s the Broncos’ offensive line. The interior is solid, as Dalton Risner looks like a stud in the making, while rookie Lloyd Cushenberry and free-agent acquisition Graham Glasgow should do well inside. But at tackle, Garett Bolles is a penalty machine, committing 17 last season. Meanwhile, Ja’Wuan James opted out of the season, so 34-year-old Demar Dotson and former undrafted UMass product Elijah Wilkinson will battle for the starting job. That’s not exactly ideal. The Broncos surrendered the league’s ninth-highest pressure rate last year at 24.6 percent, so their passing numbers could lag if Lock is under siege. That will limit the ceilings of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Noah Fant. Things are better on the ground thanks to the interior line, but be wary of the pass catchers in Denver.

26. New York Jets

The Jets are going to have four new starters up front, and it seems that they’ve put an emphasis on athleticism. First-round rookie Mekhi Becton and former Seahawk George Fant will play the tackle positions, and both have excellent length and athletic traits. Meanwhile, Greg Van Roten and Connor McGovern were signed to upgrade the guard and center spots, respectively, so they will look to do that. It’s hard to project how the Jets will do with a mostly new line, but it can’t be worse than what they had last year when they totaled just 3.3 yards per carry (worst in the league) and allowed 52 sacks (third-worst in the league). Sam Darnold and Le’Veon Bell should be better off, but without preseason action, it’s tough to know just how much better off they may be.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars

On paper, the Jaguars line doesn’t look too bad. In practice, they are below-average. They were decent in the pass-blocking arena last year thanks to Gardner Minshew releasing the ball quickly, but they were a bottom-five run-blocking unit that only had 694 yards before contact on the season. That explains why Leonard Fournette struggled so much, and he could have issues once again. For Jacksonville to improve, Cam Robinson and Jawaan Taylor need to step up at tackle and supplement the solid play of Andrew Norwell and Brandon Linder in the middle of the line. If that happens, the Jags will move up these rankings, and Fournette should be in good shape. If not, Fournette may be more of an RB2 with some frustrating outings because of his team’s poor blocking.

28. Chicago Bears

The retirement of Kyle Long has created a hole on the Chicago offensive line at right guard. And the team’s tackle position isn’t in great shape either, as right tackle Bobby Massie is come off a down year at age 31 while left tackle Charles Leno Jr. committed 13 penalties and allowed five sacks last year. James Daniels and Cody Whitehair are solid on the interior, but that’s about all the Bears have in terms of blocking. Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles will struggle to stay protected behind a unit that allowed 45 sacks last year. On the ground, the team averaged just 3.7 yards per carry, putting a damper on expectations for David Montgomery.

29. Seattle Seahawks

Every year, Seattle seems to have a bad offensive line. And every year, their top performers, like Russell Wilson and Chris Carson, seem to overcome it. This year is no different. Seattle has some nice pieces in Duane Brown and B.J. Finney on the left side of the line, but the former is aging while the latter is unproven in full-time starter action. Seattle has a lot of potential-based pieces and depth, but their right tackle situation doesn’t look great, as Jets reject Brandon Shell will battle former first-round bust Cedric Ogbuehi for the job. Once again, Seattle will allow a lot of pressure (29 percent pressure rate in ’19, third-highest in the league), ,but Wilson will be able to avoid it and make plays, which will open up more lanes for Carson, as teams won’t be able to stack the box.

30. Miami Dolphins

The bad news: Miami allowed a league-high 58 sacks last year and had the third-fewest yards before contact on running plays (604). The good news: The team has four new starters and should see draft picks Austin Jackson and Robert Hunt upgrade the line. The new Miami unit will need time to develop, but it’s moving in the right direction. Just don’t be surprised in Matt Breida and Jordan Howard have trouble moving the ball on the ground at times playing behind worse offensive lines than they saw during the ’19 season.

31. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals allowed 48 sacks last season and had the seventh-fewest yards before contact on running plays, and they didn’t do a lot to help their offensive line during the offseason. Cincinnati added 2019 first-round pick Jonah Williams back to the fold after an injury kept him off the field last season, but it lost Cordy Glenn, who had a positive impact on the team’s blocking in the six games he played. Bobby Hart (seven penalties, six sacks) is a problem at right tackle, but the Bengals don’t have many options to potentially replace him. The Bengals will need some more reinforcements during the ’21 offseason before fielding a quality line. Their blocking will likely hurt Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon this season a bit in matchups against tougher defensive fronts.

32. Washington Football Team

Last year, Washington allowed the second-highest pressure rate in the NFL at 30.4 percent. The left side of its offensive line is in disrepair, as it will be starting either journeyman Cornelius Lucas or fourth-round rookie Saahdiq Charles at the tackle position. The right side of the line is a bit better off, but stud guard Brandon Scherff has dealt with injuries the past few seasons while right tackle Morgan Moses has committed a whopping 26 penalties the past two years. Without quality blocking, Dwayne Haskins may struggle to make the jump some are anticipating. That will cap the ceilings of Terry McLaurin and Steven Sims and will make Washington’s projected running back by committee much less attractive because of the uncertain blocking.