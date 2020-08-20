10 best events and things to do in Boston this weekend: Aug. 20-23, 2020

While Massachusetts has reopened museums and other cultural institutions during Phase 3, many residents are continuing to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic. With that in mind, this week’s BosTen offers a mix of things to do this weekend. Have an idea about what we should cover? Leave us a comment on this article or in the BosTen Facebook group, or email us at [email protected]

South End tiki bar Shore Leave has emerged from its subterranean digs with a new pop-up, appropriately dubbed The Life Raft. On Thursdays through Sundays, guests can order sippers like the Guyanese rum-based A Drink in Every Port, or the Dressed Up Claw: Mango White Claw with a tajin rim and tequila. To accommodate Gov. Baker’s new restaurant regulations, which state that alcoholic drinks can only be ordered with food prepared on-site, chef Colin Lynch has provided a selection of snacks to enjoy alongside your vacation-worthy libations. All aboard The Life Raft!

After months of entertaining performances, Tanglewood’s Online Music Festival will come to an end this week. Along with new concerts like the all-Beethoven program from violinist Joshua Bell and pianist Jeremy Denk, the BSO is currently hosting The Best of Tanglewood on Parade, a look back past Tanglewood on Parade concerts hosted by frequent Tanglewood guest James Taylor. The concert will feature performances from the Boston Symphony, Boston Pops, and Tanglewood Music Center orchestras, as well as the Tanglewood Festival Chorus and Boston Symphony Children’s Choir, under the direction of BSO conductors past and present like Andris Nelsons, Keith Lockhart, John Williams, James Burton, and Seiji Ozawa.

A growing list of local restaurants have joined the Beirut Box initiative, a fundraising effort that launched after the tragic explosion in Beirut on August 4. Spearheaded by four Greater Boston area residents with Lebanese roots, Beirut Box highlights specific dishes at participating restaurants — including Anoush’ella, Fairouz, Moona, and Sarma — with proceeds going toward the Beirut Emergency Fund. Find a full list of participating restaurants here.

While traditional movie theaters are finally opening their doors in force this weekend, drive-in movie theaters will continue to program crowd-pleasing hits with some of the most memorable blockbusters of decades past. If we were to pick a show each night, here’s how we would do it: On Thursday, the Mendon Twin does the warp with a double feature of “Beetlejuice” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show; Friday, Wellfleet Drive-In makes “fetch” happen with a “Clueless” and “Mean Girls” double feature; Saturday, the Leicester Triple keeps it family-friendly with “Shrek” and “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”; and Sunday, the Marshfield pop-up drive-in has a more recent blockbuster with 2019’s “Jumanji: The Next Level.”

Combine two popular quarantine hobbies by learning how to make cocktails by using produce from your own garden — or, in this case, Boston Community Gardens. The Trustees of Reservations will host a Zoom class on Friday evening at 6 p.m., during which participants will use ingredients picked up in advance from one of three locations (in Jamaica Plain, Medford, or Quincy) to make delectable cocktails. Register for the $30 class ($ for Trustees members) at The Trustees website.

Film productions are largely shut down at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a number of movies that were filmed in Massachusetts in 2019 are coming out in the next couple of months. Up first is “The Sleepover,” a Netflix action-comedy that was filmed in Boston, Hanover, Hanson, Medford, Randolph, and Scituate last summer. A pair of siblings are left dumbfounded when their seemingly normal parents, played by Malin Åkerman (“Watchmen”) and Ken Marino (“Wanderlust”), are kidnapped from their suburban home. When the kids discover that their mom is actually a retired high-end thief in the witness protection program who is being forced to do one last job by a criminal ex-boyfriend (Joe Manganiello, “Magic Mike XXL”),they must team up to rescue them. “The Sleepover” will be available on Netflix starting Friday.

Four courses, four drinks, and plenty of blues are part of this whiskey event at Lansdowne Pub on Friday. From 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., join Devil’s River Whiskey and Lansdowne Pub chef Luke Beardslee as they team up to create a $30, four-course menu accompanied by Devil’s River cocktails, with pairings that include a bourbon-based Red Headed Texan with firecracker shrimp and a rye-based Lone Star Red Hook with pecan-smoked pork ribs. Tickets can be purchased here.

As part of its regular free fitness programming, Boston Harbor Now is partnering with TrillFit for a Saturday morning yoga class at Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park. Signup for the 11 a.m. class is free, but registration is capped at 20 people and must be done in advance via Eventbrite.

It’s back! After a brief hiatus, rice porridge popup Congee and Me has returned with more congee lunch boxes, offered this Saturday and Sunday at Mei Mei. While founder Arielle Chernin usually puts a contemporary spin on the traditional dish, this weekend’s offering comes in a more straightforward format: your choice of pork belly or tofu to accompany the congee, plus a slew of customizable toppings. Pre-order is now available for pickup on Saturday and Sunday at starting at 10 a.m.

On Sunday, Healthworks Fitness instructor Sarah Speltz will be in Copley Square to host a spirited Les Mills BodyAttack class, a “high-energy and sports-inspired cardio workout” that builds stamina and strength. Registration for the 9:15 a.m. class costs $12.50 via Eventbrite.