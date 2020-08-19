Zandile Gumede sworn in as MPL in KZN legislature despite ongoing corruption case

Zandile Gumede
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
Corruption
accused ANC heavyweight and former eThekwini metro mayor Zandile Gumede was
sworn in as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature on Wednesday.
She replaces former ANC KZN
spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu, who died of Covid-19 in KwaDukuza on 8 July.
Her swearing in was broadcast
live on Facebook on the KZN legislature page and speaker Nontembeko Boyce
performed the official swearing-in.
She is accused of using her
position of power to influence tenders worth hundreds of millions of rand at
Durban Solid Waste (DSW). She is accused along with 17 others.
She is out on R50 000 bail after
she, councillor Mondli Mthembu and others were accused of colluding with
corporate entities and others to circumvent the outcome of the supply chain
management protocols of the municipality.
Last year, reported that the
Hawks and the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the National Prosecuting Authority
(NPA) swooped in on several of her co-accused, seizing various homes and luxury
cars.
Among the 10 properties the AFU
and Hawks seized was the plush Prestondale residence of Gumede’s co-accused,
Hlenga Sibisi.
