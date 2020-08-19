Your Wednesday Briefing

Belarusian leader defies calls to step down
President Aleksandr Lukashenko of Belarus on Tuesday vowed to stand firm against the protesters calling for him to step down after a fraud-tainted election.
Huddled in Minsk, the capital, with senior military and security officials, he displayed his signature aggressive bravado, calling his opponents “tricksters” and “Nazis” intent on seizing power and awarding medals to members of his brutal security services. Protests continued on Tuesday, but on a smaller scale, as some strikers returned to work.
Bigger picture: Mr. Lukashenko’s rejection of any compromise came as the leaders of Germany, France and the European Union urged President Vladimir Putin of Russia to help ease tensions. Mr. Putin, according to the Kremlin, told Europeans to stay out of the crisis, adding that pressure on the Belarusian leadership would be “unacceptable.”
Vodka for the virus: Even before the Aug. 9 election, anger had been mounting in Belarus over the stagnant economy and Mr. Lukashenko’s mishandling of the coronavirus — he had told Belarusians to protect their health by drinking vodka, riding tractors and taking saunas. Belarus has reported about 70,000 coronavirus cases and more than 600 deaths.
Former Paris deputy mayor under investigation
Prosecutors in France said on Tuesday that they had begun an investigation of Christophe Girard, a former deputy mayor of Paris, over the possible rape of a young man.
The announcement came days after published an article in which Aniss Hmaïd, now 46, accused Mr. Girard of abusing him sexually when Mr. Hmaïd was 16 years old and coercing him into sex about 20 times during a decade-long relationship. Mr. Girard, who has been criticized for his longstanding support of the pedophile writer Gabriel Matzneff, has denied the allegations.
What’s next: The development has put pressure on Mr. Girard, a longtime power broker in politics and culture in Paris, to resign from his current post as a city councilor. It has also put Mayor Anne Hidalgo, his former boss, in an awkward position. Whether the statute of limitations for sex crimes involving children applies in this case is a complicated question.
New potential buyer emerges for TikTok
As the Chinese-owned video app negotiates a deal to avoid being banned in the U.S., The Financial Times reports that a surprising new suitor has emerged: Oracle, the Silicon Valley giant better known for business software than for social networking.
Oracle has held preliminary talks with ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, according to the FT report. Its aim is to buy TikTok’s operations in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand, the same assets that Microsoft has publicly said it was negotiating to acquire.
Oracle, despite having little experience with consumer-facing businesses, does have an advantage: close ties to the White House. Its co-founder and its chief executive are among the few prominent Trump supporters in Silicon Valley. Other potential TikTok suitors include Twitter.
Go deeper: The net effect of the Trump administration’s battle with Chinese tech could be a splintering of the internet.
She ran 270 miles. Then came the S.U.V.
Kim McCoy, above, used to run three to 10 miles after her 12-hour nursing shifts, and as much as 30 miles on her days off. She trained her way up to a 340-mile ultramarathon across the Deep South. But about 270 miles into it, a horrific accident cost her a leg. She was struck by an S.U.V. while running across a four-lane highway.
As ultrarunning — any race longer than a 26.2-mile marathon — has become more popular, the sport’s hard-core practitioners have pushed the limits. Our reporter recounts Ms. McCoy’s harrowing experience and asks whether the race she had joined was a test of rigor or of recklessness.
Mali attack: The military staged a coup on Tuesday and arrested the president, who resigned. The West African nation had been convulsed by weeks of protest over accusations that the president had stolen an election.
Russia and Trump: President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort kept in close touch with a longtime colleague whom Senate investigators identified as a Russian intelligence officer, according to a bipartisan report.
Hariri assassination verdict: A U.N.-backed tribunal found a member of Hezbollah guilty and acquitted three men charged as accomplices in the 2005 bombing that killed Rafik Hariri, the former prime minister of Lebanon.
U.S. presidential campaign: Bill Clinton and Jill Biden were among the speakers on the second night of the Democratic convention, and Joe Biden was formally nominated as the party’s challenger to President Trump. Here’s a recap of the first night, which kicked off with Michelle Obama.
Snapshot: Above, the bulk carrier MV Wakashio after running aground near Blue Bay Marine Park in Mauritius. The captain of the Japanese-owned ship, which spilled about 1,000 tons of oil into the Indian Ocean, has been arrested, his lawyer said on Tuesday. The spill is endangering world-renowned coral reefs and lagoons.
In memoriam: Gisèle Halimi, a French lawyer, activist and author who championed feminist causes and helped shift French laws and attitudes about abortion and women’s rights, died on July 28. She was 93.
European football: For a corporation to own a soccer club — like RB Leipzig, whose owner is Red Bull — runs against everything most German fans hold dear. So how do its most ardent supporters square their beliefs with their passion?
Why Thailand’s protests feel different
Hannah Beech, our Southeast Asia bureau chief, has been writing about a wave of protests in Thailand, where people are demanding an end to the military’s role in government and reform of the monarchy. She shared some of her insights with us.
Protests are not rare in Thailand, but they’ve been rare since the latest coup in 2014. Thailand’s political cycle is depressing: Governments are elected by the people, and eventually there’s a crackdown or a coup. Street protests have been met by fatal interventions by the security forces, with students killed on the streets of Bangkok on numerous occasions.
That explains why, while the rallies in recent days, which culminated in Sunday’s outpouring, were festive, they were also tinged with anxiety. The country has a bad record of massacring those who dare to speak up.
Often, the protests have been anti-government, but this latest movement is unusual because it’s the first that demonstrators have publicly called for reforms to the monarchy. Thailand is bound by some of the world’s strictest lèse-majesté laws, which can land critics of the palace in jail for up to 15 years.
For people to go out on the street and whisper that something needs to be done about a largely absent king who has consolidated financial and military power is pretty extraordinary. For someone to use a microphone to say that at a public rally is unprecedented.
