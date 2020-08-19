Home Business XRP Falls 11% In Bearish Trade By .com

.com – was trading at $0.28700 by 00:29 (04:29 GMT) on the .com Index on Wednesday, down 10.60% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $13.18374B, or 3.59% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $20.48129B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.28674 to $0.30587 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 4.62%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.09191B or 1.91% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.2730 to $0.3267 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 91.28% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

was last at $11,670.2 on the .com Index, down 4.92% on the day.

was trading at $407.76 on the .com Index, a loss of 4.99%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $217.86525B or 59.30% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $46.43126B or 12.64% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

