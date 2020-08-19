Will Patriots use Cam Newton in QB platoon?

It appears New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was serious when he told reporters on July 31 that free-agent acquisition Cam Newton wasn’t guaranteed to be his team’s starting quarterback in Week 1.

Per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Belichick admitted that he could split in-game reps between the one-time regular-season MVP signal-caller, 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham, and journeyman Brian Hoyer to exploit positive aspects of their skill sets in a platoon:

“I always say I’ll do what I think is best for the team, what gives us the best chance to win. Whatever that is, I would definitely consider it — run unbalanced line, double unbalanced line, 23 personnel. Whatever it is, if it helps us win, I would consider anything.”

While the trio is splitting workout reps evenly during the third week of August, that will have to change at some point this month. The NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to cancel all preseason games because of the coronavirus pandemic, meaning no QB will have an opportunity to impress coaches while facing a live opponent before meaningful contests start.

“Right now, we want to try to give everybody an opportunity to get the basics,” Belichick explained about the competition. “We’re really doing that at all positions. Everyone is rotating through; we’re trying to give everyone an opportunity to run the basic plays, get the basic fundamentals now.”

After Newton put pen to paper on a deal with the Patriots, many assumed the 31-year-old would immediately replace Tom Brady. The six-time Super Bowl champion signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March.

In late July, though, Belichick made it clear Newton would have to win the job over both Stidham and Hoyer: