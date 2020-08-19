Will David Pastrnak play? His chances are ‘better than they were’ for Game 4

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy says the chances of David Pastrnak playing in Game 5 against the Carolina Hurricanes are “better than they were” for Game 4 in the best-of-seven first-round playoff series in Toronto.

“He skated today, made it through practice, and did a few battle drills,” Cassidy told reporters Tuesday afternoon via a Zoom conference. “The other day, we thought he had an outside chance. Now, I’d give it better than that.”

A decision won’t be made until Wednesday morning, when Pastrnak will be evaluated by the Bruins’ medical staff. Cassidy acknowledged Game 5′s earlier start — the puck is scheduled to drop at 4 p.m. — slightly complicates things because there is not as much for the team to assess Pastrnak’s condition.

“If we feel he’s 100 percent, and [there’s] no risk of further injury, he’ll be in the lineup,” Cassidy said.

Pastrnak has been “unfit to participate” for the last three games of Boston’s first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes. In Game 1, he scored a goal and notched an assist on Patrice Bergeron’s game-winner in double overtime.

Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand were the only Bruins who did not participate in Tuesday’s practice. Cassidy said he anticipates both players will be available Wednesday.

In Pastrnak’s absence, Bergeron noted the replacement winger hasn’t altered his and Marchand’s approach that much. Forward Anders Bjork started alongside the two veterans in the past three games, though the position seems fluid.

“Whoever that is, we feel comfortable,” Bergeron said. “It’s up to us to find a way. Again, it’s a cliché, but communicating is always really important, especially when it’s a new guy that doesn’t have the same tendencies or know the tendencies we like to do as a line.”

On the power play, Bergeron said the Bruins miss Pastrnak’s “big shot” and scoring ability, but he credited David Krejci for seamlessly filling in. The Bruins have converted on 27.3 percent of their power plays over the past three games.

“We’re adding a guy like David Krejci that’s making amazing plays, that’s always so smooth with the puck, but also so patient and playing some amazing hockey right now,” Bergeron said. “He’s not much of a dropback, if you will.”

…

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour did not have an update on center Jordan Staal, who was on the receiving end of Charlie McAvoy’s pulverizing hit in the third period of Game 4. McAvoy’s check proved to be a turning point in the game, as the Bruins scored on their very next shot and rallied to score two more in a five-minute span.

Staal, who did not return to the game after leaving the ice for the dressing room, skated Tuesday, but Brind’Amour said his status for Game 5 is still to be determined.

“It’s a good sign he was able to practice,” Brind’Amour said.

Hurricanes defenseman Joel Edmundson and winger Andrei Svechnikov both were “unfit to participate” during practice. Edmundson has missed the past three games, while Svechnikov has missed the past two.

…

Leading the series, 3-1, the Bruins can advance to the next round of the playoffs with a win Wednesday night.

“Everybody knows what’s at stake,” Cassidy said. “It’s always an honor to win a playoff series. That’s our focus right now. Carolina has different plans. They want to continue to play as well. Every game’s been hard-fought. We’d expect no different.”

Defenseman Zdeno Charo called elimination games “the hardest to win.”

If the Bruins advance, they will face the winner of the series between the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders. The Islanders lead the series, 3-0, with Game 4 scheduled for Tuesday evening.