Washington president: New name ‘needs to be done right’

As the Washington Football Team tries to figure out its new permanent nickname, new team president Jason Wright says that fans will need to have patience and shouldn’t be expecting a name anytime soon.

“It’s much more than a name,” Wright said on Good Morning Football.” “It’s an identity. It needs to be done right. It needs time.”

After facing massive public criticism for having a name that was offensive to Native Americans, Washington finally announced this summer that they would be retiring Redskins as the team figures out its next name. “Red Tails,” “Red Wolves,” and “Warriors” are among the names Washington is reportedly considering, though nothing has been confirmed and no timeline has been established.

For the upcoming season, Washington plans to use Football Team in place of a traditional nickname and is even selling gear to commemorate its nameless season.

Wright was hired earlier this week by Washington, making him the NFL’s first-ever Black team president. He expressed his desire to help transform the culture of the franchise, which has been plagued with controversy throughout this century.

“It’s a culture transformation first to make sure that we have an organization that people want to be a part of and that itself will start to expand the value of the franchise and make the good things happen,” Wright explained.

Wright made it clear that coach Ron Rivera would be in charge of football operations, while his job would be to “report directly to the ownership and oversee the business operations.”