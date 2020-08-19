Warren Tredrea says Mitch Robinson should apologise to Tom Lynch after ‘w—-r’ call

Port Adelaide great Warren Tredrea has called on Brisbane midfielder Mitch Robinson to apologise to Tom Lynch after referring to him as a “w—-r” in a video stream.

Footage of Robinson’s comments emerged after Lynch again escaped suspension for an off-ball incident, instead receiving two $1000 fines for striking Suns duo Sam Collins and Jarrod Witts.

While he admitted that he liked that Robinson has no filter, Tredrea said that the outspoken Lion had gone too far with his comments this time.

“Most times it’s okay because it’s entertaining and it’s forthright, this time he’s probably overstepped the mark, so an apology is probably in order,” Tredrea told Wide World of Sports’ Talk of the Town.

“I dare say the coach is going to have a little bit to say about it and I also think he’s probably thinking, ‘You know what? I put myself outside the club and the team’.

Richmon star Tom Lynch escaped suspension for two separate striking incidents against Gold Coast (Getty)

“If we’re living in the world of political correctness you probably do need a retraction, but he’s not exactly wrong is he? He went to the premiership team, or a team that is seriously contending, and he’s had a couple of sniping efforts over the last few weeks.

“I love the fact that with Robinson there’s no filter between the mouth and the brain. It either goes on Twitter or comes out of his mouth, and we love that about him.

“If there’s one bloke you want to play with in the AFL, you want him in your team because he’s hard and tough.”

Tredrea was not the only one to criticise Robinson, with one of Lynch’s former Suns teammates, Campbell Brown, saying he had put a target on Brisbane’s back if they meet Richmond in this year’s finals series.

Lynch’s former teammate says Robinson’s words could backfire on both he and the Lions later this year (Getty)

“There are some players you simply don’t want to poke and he is definitely one of them. He was deprived of finals football for the first eight years of his AFL career and is hellbent on making up for lost time,” he told Seven.

“You only need to look at his performances in the finals last year to know he loves the big stage and thrives in the finals cauldron.

“It was never more evident than in his match-winning, five-goal performance against Geelong in the preliminary final.

“Without Lynch’s performance, the Tigers don’t even make the grand final last year let alone win the flag. For Robinson to try and lessen his premiership is just not fair.”