Wall Street opens slightly higher on strong retail earnings By

© . FILE PHOTO: A man walks a dog in the shade past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during hot weather in New York
() – U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday following positive results from retailers Target (NYSE:) and Lowe’s (NYSE:), a day after the S,amp;P 500 completed its fastest recovery from a bear market in history.
The rose 33.19 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 27,811.26.
The S,amp;P 500 opened higher by 2.73 points, or 0.08%, at 3,392.51. The gained 3.96 points, or 0.04%, to 11,214.80 at the opening bell.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.