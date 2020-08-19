Video highlights, Liz Ellis opinion

The netball world has been rocked by a dramatic send off that completely swung last night’s match, setting up an extraordinary final -and-a-half minutes before the Sunshine Coast Lightning snatched a come-from-behind 58-57 victory.

Two huge umpiring calls left the Giants bewildered, with defender Kristiana Manu’a sent from the court for two minutes in the third quarter and then dismissed for the match early in the fourth quarter for repeated instances of rough play (you can watch both incidents in the video above).

The Giants held a six-goal lead when Manu’a was sent off, giving the Lightning almost 10 minutes to chip away at the deficit with an extra player on the court.

Giants goal defence Kristiana Manu’a. (Getty)

In commentary for Nine, former West Coast Fever coach Sue Gaudion described the umpire’s decision to send Manu’a off as “disgraceful”, while angry Giants coach Julie Fitzgerald claimed that the contact in the decisive challenge “was not even her fault”.

Speaking after the match in a review of the controversy for Wide World of Sports, Gaudion reinforced her view that “the umpires have taken it too far”, while Liz Ellis and Cath Cox said the decision would prompt players and coaches across the competition to reassess what constituted rough play.

Cox was particularly bemused by the incident that led to Manu’a’s third quarter sit down, even though Manu’a had already been warned for rough play earlier in the match.

“The first one was definitely a good contest and the history was that there was the warning before, so that was what happened there,” Cox said.

“The second one looked like clean ball, but I think by that stage one of the umpire’s minds might have been swayed just a little bit by what had just taken place.

“And certainly Kristiana Manu’a knew that if she did that challenge she may be in trouble as well. You could see it on her face, as soon as the whistle went she knew she was in trouble, she grimaced a little.”

Ellis acknowledged that Fitzgerald and the Giants would be frustrated by the umpiring decisions that prevented certain victory but warned there wasn’t much to be gained by protesting further.

Lightning players Laura Scherian and Karla Pretorius celebrate their comeback win. (Getty)

“I don’t know if they can take it any further simply because there’s nowhere to go, the umpire’s decision was final, you can’t argue with the process that they went through,” Ellis said.

“And this is not umpire bashing, we know they’ve got a tough job this year, the introduction of the Super Shot, they’ve got so much to look at.

“It’s more about the process and I think the umpire followed the process in accordance with how it was supposed to be followed.”

Ellis added that there needed to be a clarification from the umpires about what constituted rough play, with the players and commentators united in confusion.

“Really the question mark is around the interpretation of that, what constitutes rough play? What constitutes unnecessarily rough play?” Ellis asked.

“Now we’ve got a different interpretation to that than perhaps the umpires do but they’re the ones in charge. I don’t know that there’s anywhere for Julie Fitzgerald to go, perhaps she could lodge a complaint, perhaps the process is for them to sit down with the umpires and have a look at what happened and get them to describe.

“Nothing can be done about it, once the final whistle’s gone it’s gone. It has to be a learning process really for the Giants.”

Cox said that Suncorp Super Netball coaches also needed to be aware of the serious consequences for their team when a player is sent from the court.

Giants coach Julie Fitzgerald was caught out by the rules. (Getty)

She added that Fitzgerald mustn’t have been aware that she wouldn’t be able to replace Manu’a if she was sent from the court for a second time otherwise she wouldn’t have risked putting her back on the court after her two-minute sit down.

“Every single SSN team will be having a look at that and they’ll be going to the rule books as well to have a look at that because we didn’t know what would happen in that instance,”Cox said.

“Obviously Julie Fitzgerald didn’t realise that if her player was sent off again a second time that she’d be off for an entire game because I doubt that she would have done that if she had her time again.”