‘Vampire Diaries’ Alum Candice Accola Pregnant, Five Months Along With Second Baby

Revealing the pregnancy on her podcast ‘Directionally Challenged’, the former Caroline Forbes depicter says she chose to keep the news to her immediate family until she feels ‘comfortable and confident.’

Candice Accola is expecting her second child with husband Joe King. When sharing the happy news with the public on Monday, August 17, the actress known for her role as Caroline Forbes on “The Vampire Diaries” revealed that she’s a “little over five months” pregnant.

The 33-year-old broke the happy news in the latest episode of her and Kayla Ewell‘s “Directionally Challenged” podcast. “Something I have not shared yet on this podcast is that I’m actually pregnant,” she revealed during an interview with doula Haize Hawke. “I’ve got a bun in the oven.”

“I’m a little over five months,” the actress continued sharing, “so it’s been the entirety of the whole quarantine experience and everything that 2020 has brought us this year, and it’s been a journey to say the least.”

During the chat, Candice admitted that she initially chose to wait until she felt “comfortable and confident” before going public with the announcement. “I am someone who likes to keep pregnancy to myself and obviously with my partner, my husband, and our immediate friends and family until I feel comfortable and confident that I’m in a place in my pregnancy and the baby’s OK and I’m OK, the best it can be,” she explained.

“The Originals” alum’s pregnancy revelation was met with excitement by her co-host Kayla. Admitting it was hard to keep it a secret, the 34-year-old actress raved, “It’s so exciting.” She added, “It’s just a wonderful, lovely, optimistic part of life in a time [where] optimism can be hard to find right now.”

Around the same time the podcast episode was released, Candice teased about some exciting news she has in store for her fans. Alongside a photo collage of her, Kayla and Haize, she wrote, “Oh, and there might also be some exciting news shared in this special episode #directionallychallengedpod.”

Candice tied the knot with Joe in New Orleans back in 2014, a little over a year after they got engaged in Florence, Italy. The pair welcomed a daughter named Florence May in 2016. In addition to Florence, she has also become a stepmother to her musician husband’s daughters, Ava and Elise, whom he shared with his first wife.